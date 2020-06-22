Ole Miss to retire Eli Manning's No. 10 during September game vs. Auburn

Eli Manning will be the third football player in Ole Miss history to have his number retired.

The university announced Monday that Manning’s No. 10 will be retired during a ceremony during the team’s home game against Auburn on Sept. 19 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. Manning will join his father Archie Manning (No. 18) and Chucky Mullins (No. 38) as the only three players in program history to have their number retired.

Manning was informed of the news by Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter, a special moment captured on film.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We couldn't be prouder or more excited to officially add Eli's No. 10 to its rightful place among the retired jersey numbers in our football history," Carter said. "Like Chucky and Archie, Eli left an indelible impact on our program and the game of football as a whole. His dedication, humility and kindness over the course of his career epitomizes what it means to be a Rebel, and we look forward to celebrating him as a player and a person."

Manning played for the Rebels from 2000 to 2003 and set or tied 47 program records in the process. Over that span, Manning threw for 10,119 yards and 81 touchdowns, both school records, before being selected No. 1 overall in the 2004 NFL draft. Manning also holds program records for completions (829) and passing attempts (1,363).

"I owe so much credit to the coaches and all the wonderful teammates that I had here during my time in Oxford that put in all the hard work right alongside of me," Manning said. "It'll be special to see the number go up there next to my dad and Chucky Mullins."

Story continues

Eli Manning set or tied 47 program records during his time playing quarterback at the University of Mississippi. (Photo by University of Mississippi/Getty Images)

Manning, who finished third in the 2003 Heisman Trophy voting followed in his father’s footsteps by starring for the Rebels. His best year was his senior season when he threw for 3,600 yards and 29 touchdowns en route to SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors. The Rebels went 10-3 that season, including a victory over Oklahoma State in the Cotton Bowl. Eli’s brother, Peyton, was a star at the University of Tennessee before an excellent NFL career of his own.

"On behalf of our entire family, we're all very excited about this," Archie Manning said. "We can go way back and remember how excited we all were when Eli decided to come to Ole Miss. Those were five wonderful years for us. We're very proud of Eli's career in Oxford and very indebted to Keith and the athletic department and everyone else responsible for retiring No. 10. It's really special."

Eli Manning was drafted by the San Diego Chargers and traded to the New York Giants on draft day in exchange for Philip Rivers. He spent 16 seasons in New York and helped the Giants win two Super Bowls. Manning won MVP in both of his Super Bowl victories. Manning, who retired after the 2019 season, threw for 57,023 yards, 366 touchdowns and 244 interceptions in his NFL career.

More from Yahoo Sports: