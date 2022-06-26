Ole Miss rallies to knock off Oklahoma, win first ever Men's College World Series

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
After just sneaking into the Men’s College World Series with the final at-large bid, Ole Miss is leaving Omaha with its first ever championship.

The Rebels rallied back to beat Oklahoma 4-2 on Sunday at Charles Schwab Field, which gave them the 2-0 series win over the Sooners and the program's first national championship.

Ole Miss, after dropping down 2-1 in the seventh on Sunday, rallied back in the eighth after a clutch RBI single from shortstop Jacob Gonzalez.

The Rebels then scored twice more after a pair of wild pitches from Oklahoma closer Trevin Michael, which gave them the two-run win.

Gonzalez got Ole Miss on the board first in the sixth, too, after he hit a deep solo shot. He had gone just 3-of-22 at the plate before that homer in Omaha.

That resulted in a quick two-run swing after a wild top half of that inning, where Oklahoma seemingly scored first after a clutch bunt from John Spikerman.

Yet a replay showed the ball drilling Spikerman in the back of the leg just before he got to first base, which resulted in him being called out at first, the runners being reset and the run he hit in coming off the board.

Ole Miss started the season just 7-of-14 in SEC play, but ended the year with 18 wins in their final 22 games while sneaking into the tournament. They went 5-1 in Omaha after sweeping their way through both regionals.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

