Ole Miss has landed a commitment from another TCU football player

Ole Miss has tapped into the TCU football pipeline once again.

Former Frogs defensive end Khari Coleman committed to the Rebels on Tuesday. Coleman joins former Frogs running back Zach Evans as impact players who have moved on to Ole Miss this offseason. Coleman could have as many as three years of eligibility remaining with the NCAA freezing status during 2020 amid the pandemic.

Coleman was a 2020 Freshman All-American as a defensive end. He was expected to transition to linebacker under Joe Gillespie’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme.

But Coleman opted to play elsewhere in 2022. He was the second notable pass rusher to enter the transfer portal this spring, joining Ochaun Mathis.

Coleman had a breakout season as a freshman in 2020. He led TCU and ranked seventh in the country with 15 tackles for loss, including three sacks. He started all nine games he played and had 33 tackles.

Coleman didn’t replicate that success in 2021, battling an early-season injury that kept him out the first three games. Coleman played in the final nine games, including four starts, finishing with 19 tackles, including 2 1/2 tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks.

Coleman joined TCU as a three-star prospect out of G.W. Carver High School in New Orleans.

TCU is looking to improve its pass rush as it ranked last in the Big 12 with 15 sacks last season.

TCU is in the midst of offseason workouts with spring practices starting March 22 and the spring game set for Friday, April 22 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

