Ole Miss fans quickly tore down goalposts and carried them away after Georgia upset

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels fans attempt to tear down the goal post after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss just played its way back into the College Football Playoff conversation.

On Saturday in Oxford, No. 16 Ole Miss upset No. 3 Georgia by a comfortable margin, winning 28-10 despite interference from squirrels. Ole Miss didn’t allow the Bulldogs to score a touchdown in the final three quarters.

And fans in Mississippi pounced on the opportunity on the heels of the historic win – the biggest of Kiffin’s tenure so far – to rush the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, albeit doing so a bit prematurely.

But once fans got on the field, they had their way with the goalposts, climbing on them and ultimately tearing them down. The Oxford Police Department quickly admitted defeat via social media:

See you soon on the Square Mr Goalpost pic.twitter.com/NGN3d2Rdae — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) November 10, 2024

Fans on the field seemed to have a wild time.

x.com

x.com

x.com

x.com

With the result of Alabama versus LSU still pending, the SEC has five teams with two losses as of Saturday afternoon, which should make the battle for at-large bids to the playoff all the more interesting.

More NCAAF!

Ole Miss fans stormed the field 16 seconds too early to celebrate Georgia upset

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Ole Miss fans quickly tore down goalposts and carried them away after Georgia upset