People swear by this eye cream for brightening dark circles: ‘No need for concealer’

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you’ve had a long night working or were up doing something fun, it’s hard to escape tired eyes in the morning. Dark circles and puffiness happen. And when they do, beauty buffs turn to OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Eye Creme.

The eye cream is a favorite on Sephora, with 286,000 loves, and according to Byrdie, the cream is Sephora’s best-selling eye cream, with one sold every three minutes.

One Sephora reviewer says the product makes eyes “instantly brighter, no need for concealer.” That being said, the product is also said to improve concealer wear, filling in fine lines and helping makeup go on smoother.

“I’ve been using this cream for a little over a week,” wrote another reviewer. “My dark circles look a lot brighter, it goes in so nice and it works amazing with my concealer. Truly an amazing product.”

Perhaps you’ve heard of “banana powder,” a makeup artist’s secret to brightening dark eye circles. It’s a yellow-tinted powder for making eyes pop, rather than white or translucent ones, which can make you appear a bit more ghostly. This banana brightening cream mimics that effect, with a yellow-ish yet sheer tint for color correcting the eye area.

The product has vitamin C (including lemon and orange extracts), shea butter, seed oils and collagen. Vitamin C reduces signs of aging, while shea butter and seed oils work to moisturize skin. Collagen, on the other hand, can improve skin’s elasticity. Together, they all work to brighten and plump your under eye area.

While shopping, however, you may notice that not all reviewers give it top marks. Some say the ingredients separate, while others feel the product is too oily. Other simply didn’t see results.

“This is a nice cream to help depuff, but it does not brighten. At all,” one Sephora reviewer said.

“I use it before my makeup or sometimes alone. I’m not sure if I see brightening happening, but I do like how glowy it makes me. After using it, I really feel confident without makeup,” wrote another.

Nonetheless, if you’re looking for an eye cream to treat tired eyes, the OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Eye Creme is definitely worth a shot.

