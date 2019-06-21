Angry Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to speak to Jesse Lingard after star's obscene social media post

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jesse Lingard are on a collision course

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is angry at Manchester United star Jesse Lingard after he posted an obscene social media video on Snapchat, according to the Daily Mail

Lingard, 26, was on holiday with United and England team-mate Marcus Rashford in Miami, Florida.

Lingard was filming both his and Rashford’s rooms and can be heard swearing loudly.

Another friend is also filmed simulating a sex scene on his bed.

Rashford and Lingard.

Single handedly wiping the gloss off the once great Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/GEAsrUjloe — Dave Ellis 🤷🏼‍♂️ (@fullback03) June 20, 2019

And it is believed Solskjaer, who endured a miraculous start to life at Old Trafford followed by a run of poor results, will issue a warning to Lingard.

The former Leicester and Birmingham loanee is a regular user of social media, with almost eight million combined followers on Twitter and Instagram.

Reports also suggest that the midfielder did not intend to publish the video to his social media accounts but rather keep it saved on his phone.

