Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United unfortunate not to win after creating ‘bigger chances’ at Arsenal

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the positives from his team’s performance, despite dropping points for the second time in three days with a 0-0 draw away to Arsenal.

The Red Devils went top of the league after beating Burnley on 16 January, but since then have taken just five points from a possible 12, losing at bottom club Sheffield United in midweek and failing to bounce back here at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite that, Solskjaer felt his team were the better side on the day and fashioned better opportunities to take all three points.

“We had the bigger chances to win the game. A decent performance defensively, [we created] two massive chances from a good cross and good play,” he told Sky Sports.

“I felt we had a good performance. There was a 10 or 15 minute spell we dropped off too much and we were a little bit passive but apart from that I’m pleased with the boys.”

On losing ground in the title race, Solskjaer was non-committal about United’s aspirations and pointed to the relentless nature of the season.

Rivals Manchester City have been relentless recently, winning eight in a row, but every other side looking at a top-four finish have dropped points in poor runs of form, with this perhaps being one such spell for United.

"Wednesday night['s defeat to Sheffield United] was a disappointing one; today I feel they did what they should do. You can’t always control if you take the chances or not, they had one which hit the bar.

“We take the point and move on, Tuesday we play Southampton - it’s like an NBA season and we’re on the road again.”

United are three points off City having played a game more, while Leicester can go level on points with the Red Devils on Sunday if they beat Leeds and Liverpool can move back to within a point of their rivals if they beat West Ham.

