Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he's not 'more concerned' following EPL sackings

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he isn't "more concerned" after recent EPL sackings. (Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the recent flurry of manager dismissals in the Premier League has not left him “more concerned” about his role as Manchester United head coach.

The ex-United forward says he is “just doing his job” and isn’t focusing on the three managers that have been sacked by their clubs over the last month.

Mauricio Pochettino was the first to go after Tottenham Hotspur released a shock statement announcing his departure, swiftly followed up by the appointment of Jose Mourinho the morning after. Arsenal followed suit last week by letting Unai Emery go and replaced him with interim manager and Gunners legend Freddie Ljungberg.

On Sunday, Watford became the most recent Premier League club to pull the trigger and showed Quique Sanchez Flores the door just three months after being reappointed.

Quique Sanchez Flores is the most recent Premier League to be sacked. (Getty Images)

Solskjaer is at the hilt of Manchester United’s worst start to a Premier League campaign in 31 years. The Reds are currently ninth in the table, 22 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

However, despite winning just four of their league games this season, the Norwegian isn’t concerned. “I think there is loads of evidence these boys are closer to winning games than losing games,” he stated in a recent interview.

Pochettino was originally linked to the Manchester United job after the club sacked Mourinho in 2018. But it was Solskjaer that was brought as interim manager, before being offered the role on a permanent basis after winning 14 of his first 19 games in charge.

The former Spurs manager told Fox Sports Argentina that he intends to “return to manage in Europe”.

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Spurs last month. (Getty Images)

“It's that time of year. It's never nice to see your colleagues lose their jobs – now three in a very short space of time,” reflected Solskjaer.

“Football is a results business and we're not happy and know we should do better.”

Manchester United will face Spurs in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday – the first time Mourinho will revisit his former club.

