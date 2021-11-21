Ole Gunnar Solskjaer news LIVE: Manchester United manager set to be sacked after Watford defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be sacked as Manchester United manager.

The club’s board convened after Saturday afternoon’s dismal 4-1 defeat at Watford, one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure. The consensus was that the nature of the performance was unacceptable, and Solskjaer now fears he will not be in charge for the crucial Champions League game away to Villarreal on Tuesday.

The Independent has been told the 48-year-old was aware he was under renewed pressure ahead of the Watford game, with United chiefs increasingly concerned about the mood of the players. Most have long felt a change was required. Particular attention has also been paid to Cristiano Ronaldo’s feelings, and he has been increasingly anguished by the nature of displays, as well as those of Bruno Fernandes.

“I feel for the fans and I feel the same as them - we’re embarrassed by losing the way we do,” Solskjaer said after the loss at Vicarage Road, a game that looks set to be his last in charge after three years at the helm. “We know we are in a very bad run and a bad situation, but that’s football and I know they’ll support whoever is on the pitch every day, and sometimes you’ve got to say sorry.” If it is confirmed Solskjaer is sacked, then Darren Fletcher is likely to step in as interim manager, with trips to Villarreal on Tuesday and Chelsea next Sunday.

The favourites to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Outgoing executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is said to see Zinedine Zidane as a potential replacement for Solskjaer but the French legend is understood to be cool on the idea of taking over.

If that proves to be the case, United may instead accelerate plans to try and get Erik ten Hag from Ajax, who was previously seen as an option for the summer.

Brendan Rodgers was not considered as a top target in the last few weeks, although circumstances may see events change. United have been impressed with his work at Leicester City and Celtic but he has always been seen as below other options.

Current first-team coach Darren Fletcher is likely to step in as interim manager, with trips to Villarreal on Tuesday in the Champions League before a meeting with Premier League leaders Chelsea next Sunday.

Bruno Fernandes believes everyone is to blame for United’s current run.

“In these games in the Premier League it’s not enough playing for just one half,” he said after the game yesterday.

“Watford is a good team with quality, they are aggressive upfront and if you give them enough chances you will concede goals, that is a problem for us for many games.

“I think the attitude in the second half was there but in the first half, it was too slow for everyone.

“We don’t tackle, we don’t win our duels and against these teams, you have to win that. You have to show the same intensity as them and afterwards try to show your quality and why you play for Manchester United.

“It’s everyone’s fault. It’s not the coach, one player or two, it’s everyone. Everyone has to take the responsibility because everyone has to do better.”

Solskjaer was appointed caretaker boss in December 2018 to replace Jose Mourinho.

The Norwegian became the first United manager to win his first six league games, beating a record held by Sir Matt Busby, and was handed the permanent role the following March.

United finished second behind Manchester City last season but currently lie seventh, six points off West Ham in fourth and 12 behind leaders Chelsea.

After the game United keeper David De Gea gave a damning verdict on United’s display, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: “We don’t know what to do with the ball. We don’t know how to defend properly.”

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri urged the United board to be calm and give Solskjaer time.

He said: “I think he must be calm, also the chairman must be calm because football is up and down. I understand United can’t do up and down but he must have time to build his actions as a team.”

The Italian added: “I think all my players played very well.

“I am also very happy with Sarr because after two penalty misses, he scored the goal and I think he is a little less sad today.”

With Tottenham successfully swooping for Antonio Conte, one of the major candidates to succeed Solskjaer is now off the market.

Zinedine Zidane is well liked by Ed Woodward while Diego Simeone is another who is high on the shortlist as well as Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, who has been spoken about as a possible candidate.

Current first-team coach Darren Fletcher is likely to step up as interim head coach until a permanent replacement can be found.

Here are the current favourites to be United’s next permanent manager:

In the post-match press conference, Solskjaer backed himself and his staff to turn United’s fortunes around.

He said: “I always have belief in myself but of course at the moment it’s a difficult time for us.

“I can trust every single one out there to give what they have, the staff are fantastic, but the results at the moment are difficult but I believe we can turn this around.

“I understand fans who’ve supported the club through thick and thin, they’ve been fantastic over the past few years, it’s a difficult period, we’ve had a hard time since Sir Alex [Ferguson] left the club.

“The fans who have been with us the last few years since I came in, they’ve been unbelievable, they’ve understood the situation.

“After being second last season, we hoped to kick on and at the moment we can’t seem to find our form so I understand and that’s their right to show their opinion.”

Solskjaer apologised to the away support after the game for the manner of his team’s performance with a number of the travelling fans voicing their displeasure during the match and after.

“I feel for the fans and I feel the same as them - we’re embarrassed by losing the way we do,” he said.

“We know we are in a very bad run and a bad situation, but that’s football and I know they’ll support whoever is on the pitch every day, and sometimes you’ve got to say sorry.”

Solskjaer shrugged off the inevitable speculation about his future, adding: “I’m working for and with the club and I’ve done that for 18 years.

“We’ve got a good communication and if the club were thinking about doing something then that is between me and the club.

“The results are not good enough, we know that. We’ve gone 30 games unbeaten away from home and now we’ve lost two on the bounce and conceded four goals in both of them, so of course something’s wrong.”

United travelled to Vicarage Road on Saturday having lost four of their last six Premier League games before the international break and this heavy defeat only piled more misery on the beleaguered Norwegian.

In the match, Josh King and Ismaila Sarr put Watford 2-0 up at the break before substitute Donny Van De Beek pulled one back.

But United’s under-fire captain Harry Maguire was sent off after 69 minutes and late goals from Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis punished the Red Devils.

Read Miguel Delaney’s match report:

If it is confirmed Solskjaer is sacked, then Darren Fletcher is likely to step in as interim manager, with trips to Villarreal on Tuesday and Chelsea next Sunday.

Outgoing executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is said to be interested in Zinedine Zidane as a potential replacement but that is seen as almost impossible, with the French legend still cool on the idea of taking over at Old Trafford.

If that proves to be the case, United may instead accelerate plans to try and get Erik ten Hag from Ajax. Brendan Rodgers was not considered as a top target in the last few weeks, although circumstances may see events change. United have been impressed with his work at Leicester City and Celtic but he has always been seen as below other options.

The idea had been to try and wait on any major decision until the summer, but events may now have taken on a life of their own.

Many felt a landmark moment was Solskjaer being booed by United’s travelling support at Vicarage Road after the game.

