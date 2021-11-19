Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Jesse Lingard is unhappy with game time as contract talks stall

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted Jesse Lingard is frustrated with the amount of game time he is getting at Man United.

The 28-year-old has played a combined 82 minutes in the Premier League and Champions League this season, with his only start in all competitions for his club coming in the Carabao Cup.

Lingard’s contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season, with reports suggesting the player is likely pursue a move elsewhere, but Solskjaer insisted he still sees the player as an important member of the squad.

“Definitely he’s disappointed he hasn’t played more, of course,” Solskjaer said.

“With regards to his contract situation and the talks, I’ve not been in those very closely. For me, Jesse is still part of this squad, an important part, and he gives energy and quality to the group every day.

“Every player wants to play as much as possible. The thing with Jesse and all my players, they all work really hard, I can’t fault the attitude and they’re ready when called upon.

“Jesse has done well when he’s played for us and with all the games coming up he knows he’s going to play a part.”

Shortly after Solskjaer made those comments in his press conference, Lingard posted a picture on Instagram of him celebrating a goal he scored last season for West Ham.

Lingard shone on loan in the second half of last season, registering nine goals and four assists in just 16 appearances.

However, Hammers boss David Moyes was reluctant to discuss Lingard making a return to the London Stadium.

“All I can say is we really enjoyed having Jesse, he made a great contribution to the team and he helped the team,” Moyes said.

“The team has moved on, we’ve kicked on again. Jesse’s a Man United player and it’s for them to decide what he does.”

