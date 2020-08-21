Oldham to be spared full Covid economic lockdown, officials say

Oldham, which had the highest infection rate in the UK last week, is to be spared more draconian measures after officials successfully argued that a “Leicester-style lockdown” would do little to reduce the spread of coronavirus, but would cripple the economy and fuel racism.

Meanwhile, Wigan, in Greater Manchester, and parts of east Lancashire are to be released from lockdown before the rest of the region as the government takes a “much more targeted approach” to managing outbreaks, their MPs have claimed.

Sean Fielding, Oldham’s council leader, said on Twitter: “We have reached agreement with the government that Oldham will not go in to full local economic lockdown. Some additional restrictions will be introduced, however.”

Social mixing between households in any environment, including parks, would be prohibited in Oldham, he said. Public transport use in the borough would be restricted to “absolutely essential use only” and there would be further limits on the number of people who could attend weddings and funerals, he added.

James Grundy, the MP for Leigh in Wigan, said he had received a call from the health and social care secretary, Matt Hancock, on Friday morning to confirm the borough would be released from the “enhanced measures” imposed on Greater Manchester (GM), and large swathes of Lancashire and West Yorkshire, on 31 July.

Jake Berry, the MP for Rossendale and Darwen, said Hancock had also agreed to lift the restrictions in his east Lancashire constituency. But he said other nearby areas, including Accrington, Blackburn and Pendle, would be subject to the restrictions, which ban gatherings in homes and gardens, for another week.

The move came following weeks of lobbying from Grundy and other Tory MPs in the affected regions.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Grundy said: “I have been campaigning for Leigh and the wider borough of Wigan to be released from lockdown measures ever since they were introduced three weeks ago, and I am very happy to say that Matt has agreed to this. Later today we will be taken out of the GM-wide lockdown.”

He said Hancock had agreed to a “more nuanced, tailored approach to dealing with outbreaks. What this means is that basically new measures will be put in place where there is an outbreak on a town-by-town basis, rather than locking down the whole borough.”

He said the measures would be taken on a ward-by-ward basis, in consultation with local authorities and local MPs.

In his own Facebook video, Berry heralded “a much more targeted approach”.

He said: “I am really sorry that other areas in east Lancashire haven’t been able to take this important step today. It is nothing to do with who we are or where we live. It’s just to do with how this disease is going through our society. So, for our friends in Accrington, Blackburn, Pendle, other areas of east Lancashire, I want all of us to stand with them in solidarity.”

Oldham posted the highest infection rate in the UK, at 83.1 cases per 100,000 people, in the week to 15 August.

Officials there had been arguing all week that a “Leicester-style lockdown”, which would shut shops and businesses, would do little to reduce the spread of Covid-19 but would cause economic hardship and increase racism.

On Thursday the director of public health in Birmingham said he expected the city would be added to the government’s “watch list” as an area requiring “advanced support”. Coronavirus cases have been rising in the city in recent weeks, with 32 cases per 100,000 people from 9-15 August. The average area in England had eight. There were 367 positive cases in Birmingham last week, up from 142 the previous week.