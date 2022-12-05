Oldham mill fire: Family devastated by man's death

Cuong Van Chu
Cuong Van Chu's family say they are "devastated" by his death at Bismark House Mill in Oldham

The family of a man whose remains were found in a mill after a fire have said they are "devastated" by his death "in the most terrible circumstances".

Cuong Van Chu, 39, was one of four Vietnamese nationals who were discovered at Bismark House Mill, Oldham, in July.

Demolition workers found remains at the site after the blaze in May.

Inquests into the four deaths have been opened and adjourned pending a review in April.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the inquests at Rochdale Coroner's Court were adjourned pending the conclusion of its search and criminal investigation.

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter remain on bail, the force said.

It was initially thought nobody was inside the building at the time of fire.

The remains of Mr Van Chu, Uoc Van Nguyen, Duong Van Nguyen and Nam Thanh Le were found by workers on 23 July.

Duong Van Nguyen and Uoc Van Nguyen
Duong Van Nguyen told family he was living in an "abandoned house", while Uoc Van Nguyen told his wife he was in a mill

Mr Van Chu arrived in the UK in June 2019 and had maintained regular contact with his wife and children until 7 May, but his family had not heard from him since that date, police said.

Uoc Van Nguyen, 31, was also in regular contact with his wife until 7 May, when he said he was in a mill.

Nam Thanh Le
Nam Thanh Le, 21, arrived in the UK in January

GMP added that Duong Van Nguyen, 29, had been in the UK for about a year and last contacted his family about three months earlier, when he said he was living in an "abandoned house" and looking for work.

Mr Thanh Le, 21, who arrived in the UK in January last contacted his family on 4 May when he said he was living in a derelict house in "Dam", believed to be Oldham, and looking for work, the force said.

Mill on fire
No-one was initially believed to have been inside the mill when the fire broke out

Mr Van Chu's family said they were "devastated at his tragic death in the most terrible circumstances".

They added: "We are grateful for the work by Greater Manchester Police in finding Cuong and we are now wanting to have Cuong returned home to our family in Vietnam to finally lay him to rest peacefully".

Police have been searching the remnants of the mill since the discovery.

That search is continuing and the criminal investigation remains open, GMP said.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

