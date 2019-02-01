Oldest surviving racing Bentley to go on show in centenary year

Oldest surviving racing Bentley to go on show

Bentley's first-ever racing car and its oldest surviving model will go on show in 2019 to mark the manufacturer's centenary year.

The unique Bentley EXP2 will be on display at Retromobile in the Porte de Versailles in Paris during February 6-10 to mark the start of a year of activity to celebrate Bentley's anniversary.

The programme of centenary events will include a special Benjafield Racing Club race at the Vintage Sports-Car Club's Silverstone race meeting on April 13-14.

It will also appear at the Mille Miglia, the Le Mans 24 Hours and the Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille at Chantilly in France.

Walter Owen Bentley, the company's founder, made three prototypes during the early years of the manufacturer.

EXP1 was built in New Street Mews off Baker Street in London, while EXP2 was built later in 1919 at Bentley's new workshop in Cricklewood, cannibalising much of EXP1 in the process.

EXP3, better known as 'The Cab', was W.O. Bentley's personal car.

EXP2 is the oldest Bentley in existence and made its debut at the 1919 Olympia Motor Show.

The EXP2 is also the first Bentley to win a race as Bentley's development engineer and racing driver Frank Clement won the Junior Sprint Handicap at Brooklands in May 1921.

In 1924, Clement and Frank Duff won the second running of Le Mans in a Bentley 3-litre Sport before full-factory entered cars won the race four times in a row from '27.

