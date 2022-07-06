The oldest players in 2022 Summer League
Fans are excited for summer league because it comprises all of the highly touted rookies who were drafted recently, but there are also a lot of players who are trying to get back or into the NBA.
Older players have always been a staple in summer league, although this year there are not as many big names as last year, when Michael Beasley, Kenneth Faired and eventual NBA champion Gary Payton II participated.
Anyways, here are the oldest players that will be a part of this year’s summer league:
1. Bryton Hobbs (Boston)
30 years and seven months
2. Abdul Gaddy (Oklahoma City)
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
30 years and five months
3. Pierria Henry (Washington)
Ethan Miller-Getty Images
29 years and five months
4. Leo Meindl (Phoenix)
Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images
29 years and three months
5. Gabe York (Indiana)
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
28 years and 11 months
6. Dusty Hannahs (Milwaukee)
Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
28 years and 10 months
7. Josh Gray (Portland)
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
28 years and nine months
8. George King (Portland)
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
28 years and five months
9. Craig Sword (Washington)
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
28 years and five months
10. Deonte Burton (Minnesota)
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
28 years and five months
11. Rodions Kurucs (Toronto)
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
28 years and five months
12. Marcus Georges-Hunt (Atlanta)
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
28 years and three months
13. Jo Lual-Acuil (Phoenix)
Graham Denholm/Getty Images
28 years and two months
14. Mychal Mulder (Miami)
Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
28 years
15. Tahjere McCall (Washington)
Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports
27 years and 10 months
16. Evans Ganapamo (Milwaukee)
Pape Emir/NBAE via Getty Images
27 years and 10 months
17. Ishmail Wainright (Phoenix)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
27 years and nine months
18. Derrick Alston Jr. (Dallas)
Utah Jazz/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
27 years and nine months
19. Kameron Taylor (Phoenix)
Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport via Getty Images
27 years and eight months
20. Sindarius Thornwell (Chicago)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
27 years and seven months
21. Xavier Moon (LA Clippers)
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
27 years and six months
22. Vitto Brown (LA Lakers)
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
27 years and five months
23. Cam Reynolds (LA Clippers)
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
27 years and four months
24. Elijah Brown (Sacramento)
Tom Rimback/Staff photojournalist / USA TODAY NETWORK
27 years and four months
25. Derrick Walton (San Antonio)
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
27 years and three months
1
1