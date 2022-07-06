The oldest players in 2022 Summer League

Fans are excited for summer league because it comprises all of the highly touted rookies who were drafted recently, but there are also a lot of players who are trying to get back or into the NBA.

Older players have always been a staple in summer league, although this year there are not as many big names as last year, when Michael Beasley, Kenneth Faired and eventual NBA champion Gary Payton II participated.

Anyways, here are the oldest players that will be a part of this year’s summer league:

1. Bryton Hobbs (Boston)

30 years and seven months

2. Abdul Gaddy (Oklahoma City)

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

30 years and five months

3. Pierria Henry (Washington)

Ethan Miller-Getty Images

29 years and five months

4. Leo Meindl (Phoenix)

Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

29 years and three months

5. Gabe York (Indiana)

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

28 years and 11 months

6. Dusty Hannahs (Milwaukee)

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

28 years and 10 months

7. Josh Gray (Portland)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

28 years and nine months

8. George King (Portland)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

28 years and five months

9. Craig Sword (Washington)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

28 years and five months

10. Deonte Burton (Minnesota)

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

28 years and five months

11. Rodions Kurucs (Toronto)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

28 years and five months

12. Marcus Georges-Hunt (Atlanta)

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

28 years and three months

13. Jo Lual-Acuil (Phoenix)

Graham Denholm/Getty Images

28 years and two months

14. Mychal Mulder (Miami)

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

28 years

15. Tahjere McCall (Washington)

Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

27 years and 10 months

16. Evans Ganapamo (Milwaukee)

Pape Emir/NBAE via Getty Images

27 years and 10 months

17. Ishmail Wainright (Phoenix)

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

27 years and nine months

18. Derrick Alston Jr. (Dallas)

Utah Jazz/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

27 years and nine months

19. Kameron Taylor (Phoenix)

Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport via Getty Images

27 years and eight months

20. Sindarius Thornwell (Chicago)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

27 years and seven months

21. Xavier Moon (LA Clippers)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

27 years and six months

22. Vitto Brown (LA Lakers)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

27 years and five months

23. Cam Reynolds (LA Clippers)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

27 years and four months

24. Elijah Brown (Sacramento)

Tom Rimback/Staff photojournalist / USA TODAY NETWORK

27 years and four months

25. Derrick Walton (San Antonio)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

27 years and three months

