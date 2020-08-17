Oldest person in the U.S. celebrates 115th (or 116th) birthday

The oldest living person in the U.S. celebrated her birthday Saturday, local media reports.

Hester Ford is now 115 — or 116. According to CBS, her family says U.S. Census Bureau documents indicate she was born in 1905, but another set of Census Bureau documents point to 1904. At 115 or 116, Ford is the oldest person on record alive in the nation, data compiled by the Gerontology Research Group showed as of July 30.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, relatives and friends drove by Ford's house in North Carolina to celebrate this year, leaving presents on the driveway, reported WBTV.

Her community and loved ones shared their birthday wishes on social media.

"It’s not every day you get the pleasure of attending a celebration for someone turning 116 years of age," CarePatrol of Charlotte, senior living services provider, wrote on Twitter.

"Many had the honor of seeing Mother #HesterFord celebrate her special day."

It’s not every day you get the pleasure of attending a celebration for someone turning 116 years of age. Here in #Charlotte, many had the honor of seeing Mother #HesterFord celebrate her special day.🎂❤️🥳#AmericasOldestLivingSenior #CarolinaTreasure #BornIn1904 pic.twitter.com/fl8scvVYXP — CarePatrol of Charlotte (@CarepatrolC) August 15, 2020

Some birthday! Hester Ford of Charlotte, the oldest U.S. woman, celebrated her 116th anniversary with family and friends Saturday. In 1904, the year she was born, women couldn't vote; airplane was invented a year earlier. TV was 23 years away from reality. 📸 @TCooperHullPics pic.twitter.com/LL16Su9SRY — The Charlotte Post (@thecharpost) August 16, 2020

According to WBTV, Ford was born in South Carolina — where she picked and plowed cotton growing up. She married her late husband, John Ford, at 14. In addition to their 12 children, Ford has welcomed 68 grandchildren, 125 great-grandchildren, and at least 120 great-great-grandchildren.

“I just live right, all I know,” Ford told her granddaughter, says WBTV.

The oldest person alive in the world is 117-year-old Kane Tanaka of Japan.

The longest a human has ever lived is 122 years. Jeanne Calment, a French woman who lived to 122 years, died in August 1997.

Kane Tanaka: World's oldest living person celebrates her 117th birthday

Contributing: Joshua Bote, USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oldest person alive in the U.S. celebrates 115th (or 116th) birthday