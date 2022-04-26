Who is the oldest person alive in 2022 as Kane Tanaka dies?

Kane Tanaka, who was believed to be the oldest person in the world, has died at age 119.

Tanaka, from Japan, was born in 1903 and won the title of the world’s oldest person in 2019 at the age of 116.

She died last week, and is the second-oldest person ever recorded, after only Frenchwoman Jeanne Louise Calment, who died aged 122 years in 1997.

But following Tanaka’s death, who is now the oldest person in the world?

Kane Tanaka was the oldest person in the world, but died at age 119. (Fukuoka Prefectural Government/A)

Who is the oldest person alive?

Sister Andre, a French nun, has been named the oldest person alive in the world by Guinness World Records.

Born Lucile Randon, on February 11, 1904, Sister Andre is now 118 years old.

She is the third-oldest French person and third-oldest European person ever recorded.

Sister Andre has worked as a teacher and governess, and looked after children during World War II, She worked with orphans and elderly people at a hospital, for 28 years before becoming a Catholic nun.

Sister Andre was born Lucile Randon in 1904. (AFP via Getty Images)

As well as holding the records for being the world’s oldest person and the world’s oldest nun, Sister Andre is also the world’s oldest Covid survivor.

She tested positive for Covid in January 2021, but recovered just before her 117th birthday.

According to Guinness World Records , Sister Andre enjoys sweets and chocolate, and has a glass of wine every day.

A staff member at her care home said: "Her glass of wine maintains her and that is perhaps her longevity secret. I don’t know - I don’t encourage people to drink a glass of wine everyday!"

Similarly, Jeanne Louise Calment (the oldest person ever recorded) attributed her long life to olive oil, port and chocolate.