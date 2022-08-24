Older homeowners return to equity release to lock in at lower rates

releasing equity from home

Older homeowners have returned to take more cash out of their homes as property prices spiral, locking in lower rates before they disappear.

A record number of over-55s have resorted to equity release this year to fund their way through the cost of living crisis.

A fifth of those turning their property into a cash machine have done so before, and have returned to take out even more of their wealth, lender Key Later Life Finance has found.

There has been an 80pc increase in the number of repeat customers over the last year, as a growing number have double-dipped into the value of their property, drawing £650m in total.

Thousands of homeowners have rushed to secure lower rates while they last, according to Key.

The cost of equity release has started to rise sharply in line with increases in the Bank Rate and is about to become more expensive, according to experts.

The average person locked in at 3.65pc over the last three months, up from 2.84pc just 18 months ago.

Many with legacy high rates have been able to lock in lower deals. The average homeowner remortgaged £130,808 from 5pc initial interest rates to 4.2pc. This could save up to £16,000 in interest over 10 years, analysis from Key found.

Will Hale, of the group, said he expected the number of people using equity release to slow as interest rates rise. However, rising house prices have meant that it has remained popular, he said. “House price increases have also contributed to the growth in this market with existing customers realising that it is not only about reducing rates, but could also provide the opportunity to raise additional capital which is particularly relevant for some customers as the cost of living crisis hits finances.”

A record £3.1bn was unlocked from older people’s homes in the first six months of the year – 36pc more than the previous record of £2.3bn in the first half of 2021.