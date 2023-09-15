Older adults in Greater Sudbury redefining house and home

Note: This is the first story in an ongoing series by Hugh Kruzel looking at Greater Sudbury's retirement homes.

While many stay in the family home right until their final days, others choose to move, shift, relocate, change, or even get out of Dodge.

Adult children and their families may be in the GTA, Cambridge, London, Ottawa or elsewhere, but uprooting to be with family creates its own challenges.

If you stay in Sudbury but want - or need - a different address, what choices are there for you?

This series will take you to the various residences old, trusted, new and fresh. Big or small, we will visit them all.

The Elmwood is definitely on the radar at some time in the near future. But, right now the roadway and building are still active construction sites. Les Lisk, president of the Coniston Seniors Non-Profit Housing Corporation, identifies October as the beginning of the move in to the Elmwood:

“All 55 units will be occupied by 85 new residents, moving in over a two-week period.”

Lisk says it is “a modern, net-zero energy apartment complex that provides support for seniors in a social setting that prevents isolation. We know that living with interaction is very important.”

Why Coniston?

“The residents of Coniston realized that they needed accommodation if they wanted to be able to age in place in their community where they had lived for their entire life. With this in mind, apartments were developed to accommodate all ranges of accessibility.”

Lisk adds that “residents range from couples who are returning to Coniston after living away during their working careers as well as widows and widowers who desire to live in the security of a safe environment.”

Need for housing options

Why is there so much new build going on across Sudbury?

“There is a need for more housing options for Sudbury's older adults ... especially affordable options for moderate to low-income individuals … and couples, too,” says David Munch, chief executive officer of Finlandia Village. Finlandia?

(Yes, we must go there also.)

Maija McCahery, sales and marketing manager for Sudbury Retirement Manor, recently offered a tour of her property. It, too, is still in construction mode. Its owners are also targeting occupancy/move-in for October.

“Yes. Within two weeks of October, we should be in service and open for four full floors.”

It will be a phased opening; this make the move-in process smoother. “Absolutely, floors 4, 5 and 6 will open between late December and January 2024,” McCahery said.

What makes the 2nd Avenue project unique in the Sudbury housing landscape?

“As a brand new build with modern amenities, it is in an ideal location in Sudbury lacking retirement homes nearby," McCahery said. "Also, the vision of the future of (retirement homes) paired with the Bawa Group hospitality experience."

Who will be the typical resident of this property?

“Retirement Homes have always been for non-working senior citizens seeking support as needed for meals, housekeeping, health and social activities. Singles or couples, choosing to sell their homes and downsize into a community-supported environment.”

Will there be parking and a space for every unit and for family, friends, guests, and visitors?

“A large percentage of seniors choosing a retirement home environment have also abandoned their thirst for the open road and now some have graduated to a walker or motorized scooter. We do have intentions to have ample parking for residents and guests.”

Assisted living, support key

The services seem broad and generous. Is this part of the attraction?

“The definition of assisted living is support in place to aid activities of daily living, which include meals, housekeeping, laundry, and supplemental medical assistance. This is the standard for any assisted living retirement home. The greatest benefit to living in a community is being among like-minded peers and continuing to socialize.”

While price sheets say “starting from,” what is least expensive and what is most?

“A studio suite is similar to a bachelor-style unit, where your bedroom and living space are the same. These are the least expensive of our offerings. We also offer one-bedroom suites and two-bedroom suites that range from 600 to 1,100 square feet, and range in value, as well.

"There are close to 11 different floor plan designs with a range of special features. We also offer fully accessible units for wheelchair-bound seniors in all three basic types.”

Contact McCahery for more specific details.

Wheelchair and otherwise accessible, can residents expand the level of care to include any support they need? Does there come a time when you might need the next level of care?

“We have specific suites designed to support wheelchair-bound seniors that are able to self-transfer," McCahery says. "Any number of in-home care support agencies can service our residents, as well as an array of a la carte services from our nursing department.

"Retirement homes were designed to keep seniors active and self-sufficient as long as possible by supporting their physical basic needs and increasing balance for their mental, physical and spiritual state of mind. It is a proven fact that seniors live longer in (retirement home) communities and it is possible to stave off long-term care longer.

"For many of us, there will always come a time to move on, move out, or move up. Once a senior is unable to rise and dress to attend meals on time, a professional medical evaluation is needed to determine the next level of care, which in most cases is long-term care.”

Families play a role in decisions

Families (daughters and sons) often are the decision-making parties in relocation, McCahery says. “Adult kids are definitely advocates for their parents' safety, health, and wellbeing, and they clearly see the future benefit of a community living setting. Retirement home living is an important choice to be made by the future resident. However, there are incidents and accidents that can directly influence that decision into being a forced result.

“Over 40 per cent of adult kids are also intensely involved in direct care for their beloved seniors and over time, they do acquire the wisdom to know they cannot continue to provide the full care needed; therefore, (retirement homes) become a great relief for these primary caregivers. This also helps them return to their original parental bond with their seniors and allows families to spend quality time together in the 'golden years' as they say.”

There is an outdoor patio and much inclusion of families and visitors in the life of this property. What spaces would they use beyond visiting the suites. Can they book and join their parents for meals for a fee?

“Communities are designed to be all-inclusive of aging seniors, their adult kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren," McCahery says. "We offer a family or special celebration dining room for private functions as well as many open-door policies to join in on special events and activities, even field trips in some cases.

"A la carte costing will be presented and posted for anyone wanting to join in on the fun. The main lobby area will be for lounging, with a book, or by the fireplace, to have a chat with a friend or a glass of red wine while watching the game. Our expansive dining room is closely located adjacent to the licensed bar.”

More info:

Visit Sudbury Retirement Manor when it again offers a tour of the property’s suites and studios.

The address is 400 2nd Avenue North, Sudbury, ON P3B 4K6.

For more, go to www.retirementmanor.ca.

Hugh Kruzel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star