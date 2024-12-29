Oldacre scores 21 points as No. 5 Texas routs Texas Rio Grande Valley 94-35

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Junior Kyla Oldacre matched her career best with 21 points on near perfect shooting, and No. 5 Texas routed Texas Rio Grande Valley 94-35 on Sunday.

Oldacre, a 6-foot-6 backup center, converted all six of her field goal attempts and 9 of 10 free throws. She also had seven rebounds and three of the Longhorns' 21 steals.

Madison Booker had 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals for Texas (13-1).

Starting center Taylor Jones had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Kade Hackerott led Texas Rio Grande Valley (6-7) with seven points. The Vaqueros shot 27% from the field and committed 37 turnovers. Texas converted the turnovers into 47 points.

Takeaways

Texas Rio Grande Valley: The Vaqueros average 16 turnovers a game but matched that by midway through the second quarter. They committed 13 while falling behind 24-5 after the first quarter.

Texas: Aaliyah Moore's physical health is something to watch. Moore, a starting power forward, missed her first game this season on Sunday while resting because of tendinitis in her right knee. Moore played with that condition last season but it has been a struggle for her. Texas has only two centers and two power forwards on its roster.

Key moment

After Texas Rio Grande Valley sliced a 19-point deficit to 10 with less than four minutes remaining in the second quarter, Texas finished the half with a 13-1 push, eight from Oldacre, during the final 2:36.

Key stat

The Longhorns outscored the Vaqueros 54-12 in the paint and it could have been worse. The Longhorns missed 12 layups.

Up next

Texas Rio Grande Valley is at Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday, and Texas is at No. 9 Oklahoma on Thursday.

___

Mark Rosner, The Associated Press