An old video of Ekin-Su from Love Island's singing is going viral

Part of the fun of Love Island is sleuthing into the contestants on social media, and seeing what you can find. First came the rumour that Davide and Jacques knew each other before their time in the vila. Then fans found Tasha with brunette hair. And now they've uncovered a video of Ekin-Su's singing career, and yeah, it's incredible.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, a 27-year-old actor from Essex/Turkey, has caused waves in the Love Island villa, since arriving as a bombshell in the first week. First she was coupled up with Davide Sanclimenti, before kissing Jay Younger, and later getting with Charlie Radnedge.

Photo credit: ITV

Now, she's back with Davide, as the pair face the ultimate test: Casa Amor. But it's actually a viral video of Ekin-Su from before her time in the villa that fans can't stop talking about.

The track in question is in collaboration with Turkish singer Seçil Gür, and was released in 2018. The song is called 'Yeniden Başlasın' (which translates to 'Let It Be Again'), and shows Ekin-Su not only doing her best dancing, but singing too.

Unsurprisingly, the comments are now full of references to the Love Island star. "Ekin-Su is so f***ing iconic," one person wrote, while another put, "EKIN-SU MULTI TALENTED QUEEN. SHE CAN DO EVERYTHING 😍😍"

Someone else said, "There truly is nothing Ekin-Su can’t do. We love you queen" and "Literally so much love for Ekin-Su!!"

We're obsessed.

You Might Also Like