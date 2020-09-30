Old Video of Attack on BJP MP Revived With a Farmers Protest Claim

A video of an ink attack on a former BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini is being shared with a claim that it is from the ongoing farmer protests in the state of Haryana. However, we found that while the video has not been edited in any form, the incident happened in 2016 when Saini was attacked by a group of men after he addressed a gathering in Haryana’s Kurukshetra.

The aforementioned video is now being shared with a claim that the BJP MP was hit by shoes by the protesters opposing the new farm laws.

Amid protests in different parts of the country and fear among farmer organisations, the three farm bills were approved by President Ram Nath Kovind on 24 September.

A Google search with keywords “BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini attacked” found that the same video was uploaded on YouTube in 2016 by Hindi news daily Punjab Kesari.

We also found news reports by the Times of India and the Indian Express which mentioned that the incident took place on 16 October 2016 in Kurukshetra after Saini was coming out of the venue where he addressed a gathering.

The reports further mentioned that five people were arrested in the case and sent to judicial custody.

Clearly, an old video of a group attacking the BJP MP has been revived to claim that it is from the recent agitations against the new laws.