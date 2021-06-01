Old Town Kemptville BIA focuses on future and recovery for downtown businesses

The Old Town Kemptville BIA held their first meeting with their new Chair on Wednesday May 19, welcoming Meagan Cumming to the position.

Former Chair Debbie Wilson was at the meeting and expressed her best wishes as the board continues to serve the downtown and BIA members. “I think there’s a lot of champions in this group and I think you can carry it forward,” she said.

The BIA has been hoping to expand its footprint for some time now to increase membership and strengthen the organization. However, due to COVID-19, that project has been put on hold as they focus on supporting their members through multiple shutdowns. The BIA has been working hard at connecting with other community partners like the municipality and the Chamber of Commerce to help local businesses now, and as they recover from COVID-19. They are also looking forward to several community events in the downtown once restrictions are lifted including another couple promenade events, like the one held in partnership with the municipality last summer, Buskerfest in spring 2022 and of course the 104th International Ploughing Match set for fall 2022, which is expected to bring thousands of people to the municipality. “I think it’s important that we prepare our members and the downtown for that because we are talking about tens of thousands of people coming to our area,” said BIA Executive Director Deron Johnston.

Tourism is also something that is on the BIA’s radar and Deron hopes that the BIA will play an integral role in the conversation. The municipality’s new tourism coordinator started on May 25 and their goal will be to execute the municipality's new tourism strategy which was put together by MDB Insight earlier this year. One priority will be making the downtown bike-friendly which Deron says will require the cooperation of their member businesses to make it happen. The BIA will also be a part of the municipality’s new tourism advisory committee that will help guide the implementation of the tourism strategy. “Tourism is something that is very important and something that we’ll be focusing on for the rest of this year and moving forward,” the municipality’s Economic Development Officer, Matt Gilmer, told the BIA board.

While the BIA is maintaining a positive outlook and looking towards the future, Daren says many downtown businesses are struggling. That being said, he is very proud of how many have adapted to the ever-changing climate of the pandemic. Thankfully, they haven’t lost many businesses and the health of the downtown community has remained stable due to the variety of different service-based and retail operations who have all be affected by the pandemic differently. “That doesn’t protect individual businesses, but just sort of the overall health of the downtown business community,” Deron says. “We’re fortunate in that there are a number of businesses here who have not really been as impacted as others. But that’s not a reflection of sort of the individual businesses and some of they things they’re going through.”

To help support the business community the Municipality announced last week that they will be providing $100,000 over two years to the BIA and the North Grenville Chamber of Commerce to enhance their capacity to provide focused support and solutions to local businesses. “This has been a very chaotic and extremely challenging year for so many business leaders,” Mayor Nancy Peckford said. “Ensuring our local businesses can fully benefit from the invaluable networks and expertise offered by both the Chamber and the BIA is crucial during this time.”

The funding will allow for both organizations to hire a full-time executive director to implement a business support program. Deputy Mayor Jim McManaman noted that the grant is intended to significantly enhance the ability of the Municipality, BIA and Chamber to work proactively and collaboratively over the long-term. “The impacts of COVID-19 will persist for years to come,” he said. “It is imperative that we create a positive and constructive environment in which our entire business community can succeed.”

The BIA is extremely grateful for this funding and the possibilities that it brings to their downtown Kemptville community. “We appreciate this important investment which will enable the BIA to significantly expand its outreach to members – and build on events and initiatives that will attract even more people to Old Town Kemptville,” Meagan said.

Deron believes that with this investment from the municipality and other support programs that may be coming down the pipeline from provincial and federal government there is definitely hope for Kemptville’s downtown. “If we can just get through this I feel like there’s lots of good stuff coming our way,” he said. “There’s going to be lots of opportunities for us to support our local businesses and sort of help push them back either to where they were before or higher in some cases.”

Hilary Thomson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The North Grenville Times