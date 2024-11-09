Old Tom Morris statue at St Andrews vandalised weeks after being unveiled

The club-head has been snapped off the statue, just a month after it was officially unveiled

The statue of Old Tom Morris has been vandalised, just weeks after being unveiled in St Andrews peering down the 18th fairway of the Old Course where the “Grand Old Man of Golf” formed his legend.

The project committee that raised the funds and organised the overdue monument to the pioneering four-time winner of The Open described themselves as “devastated” when they discovered the damage wreaked in the “Home of Golf” in the early hours of Saturday.

The top of the club in Old Tom’s right has been broken off, causing consternation in the Fife town and in the golf world at large. There are even suspicions that the cleek was cut with a metal grinder, throwing further mystery on the mindless desecration.

Police are trawling through CCTV, but as the statue is on common land and without any security – David Annand’s sculpture is situated on stands on the Bruce Embankment directly behind the Royal & Ancient clubhouse – there are fears the culprits will not be found.

“Devastating news,” reported Ronald Sandford, the project chair. “This is simply mindless vandalism spoiling the enjoyment of so many people. Apparently there were ugly scenes in town last night but I do not know if there is a link. Hopefully Police Scotland will get a sight of the perpetrators from security cameras.”

Images of the damage were shared by the golf historian Roger McStravick

Anand, the celebrated artist whose famous works include that of Cardinal Thomas Wolsey on St Peter’s Street in Ipswich, has indicated that it will be repaired quickly.

Last month, during the Dunhill Links played at the Open venue, a large crowd witnessed the ceremony, including Sandy Lyle, the 1985 recipient of the Claret Jug, and Morris’ great-great-granddaughter, Sheila Walker. She lives less than 200 yards from the plinth in the flat above his shop where Old Tom once lived.

Old Tom was not just a pro, but worked as a greenkeeper, clubmaker, ballmaker, and instructor. He is remembered as the Keeper of the Green at The Old Course. Old Tom still holds the record as the oldest winner of The Open at 46.

The next year, in 1868, he finished second – to his 17-year-old son Young Tom Morris, who also won the Open four times. Old Tom is buried beside Young Tom in the nearby churchyard of St Andrew’s Cathedral.