The Old Stamp House, Ambleside, Cumbria: ‘Low-key fabulous’ – restaurant review

Grace Dent
·5 min read

Plaudits and gongs are a double-edged sword. Clearly, it’s lovely to receive them, yet, in the case of the Old Stamp House in the Lake District, chef Ryan Blackburn woke one morning last year to find himself in charge of “The Best Fine Dining Restaurant in the World”, according to the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards, a title it won again this year. The name of the award is deliciously Douglas Adams and, as the booking line went ballistic, you wouldn’t blame Blackburn for thinking, “What have we done?” The restaurant may already have had a Michelin star, among other awards, for serving fine, painstakingly orchestrated, hyper-local Cumbrian produce, but it had never claimed to rival the likes of Noma in Copenhagen, with its dozens of staff and £600-plus a head menu. I’m a firm believer, however, that small and homespun is often more beautiful, and the Old Stamp House, which opened in 2014, is very much a family affair: front of house is Craig, Ryan’s brother, and he’ll be pouring your wine. It’s intimate, too, occupying two rooms in a building where William Wordsworth once worked as the distributor of stamps for Westmorland.

This is a restaurant that exudes cosy, self-effacing charm, rather than slick, drilled service and a lecture with every course. On arrival, a letter from the chef awaits you at the table, explaining, and I paraphrase, that waffling on in your ear for each of the nine or so courses about ingredients, techniques and the inside leg measurement of the man who hand-dived the scallop may spoil your enjoyment of the food, so he’s decided to shut up and write it all in this letter. That introduction is followed by approximately 600 neatly typed words on Walney and Roa Island scallops, the small fishing fleets of Barrow and Whitehaven, Grizedale Forest stags and the Herdwick lamb that’s farmed just five miles up the road at Yew Tree Farm.

The letter quietly screams a love of modern Cumbria and old Cumberland, but it also taught me a dozen lessons along the way. No, I did not know that cumberland sauce was invented for the Hanoverian prince Ernest Augustus, Duke of Cumberland. Or that one farmer in the Eden Valley is now selling excellent, refined rapeseed oil that’s perfect for dipping bread made with Last Wolf beer from Cartmel. The Old Stamp House is not one of the Lake District’s many soulless, oversubscribed dining spots that nail up a few paintings of Blencathra, make a cursory nod to Beatrix Potter and rob you blind for reheated Aunt Bessie roast potatoes. This is a brave and sentimental project that has clearly won a lot of hearts.

The menu is fancy, yet ultimately hearty. Opening treats of black pudding bonbons dressed with pickled apple and light, whipped beetroot macarons filled with duck liver give way to Herdwick hogget wrapped in a heavenly bun and served with a sipping broth that is essentially a small jug of exquisite lamb gravy. A cleansing, Scandi-feeling bowl of Arctic char arrives, rolled ornately and prettily strewn with vivid-orange cured roe, apple, cucumber and horseradish. It’s delightful and delicate. Then a warming hug of potted shrimps, a large, luscious scallop in a curried mead velouté and a generous roast cod loin in mussel and vermouth sauce. You will not leave this place hungry, even if you don’t inhale that beer bread with Winter Tarn Dairy butter. The final hurrah of the savoury section was loin of Cumbrian red deer with a clever, celeriac-based twist on ravioli stuffed with hen of the wood and served with a truffle sauce; lest that isn’t enough, they also send out a heavenly spin on cottage pie made with the rich, braised shank of the same deer topped with a yeasty celeriac froth. It’s the kind of dish that’s both dainty and would also feasibly power you across Haystacks.

There are two puddings: a sweet, creamy, relatively light one made with meadowsweet, raspberries and a tiny nod towards local gingerbread, plus a heroic, high and mighty pear-and-bramble delice souffle that is a work of art. The sad thing about souffles is how rapidly they go from exquisite beauty to destruction. They are the food world’s mayflies, living their very best life for only a matter of moments, before disappearing down the throat of a food critic, who everyone is too polite to tell has smears of the Valrhona chocolate and almond sauce on her nose.

The Old Stamp House has won prizes for being very romantic, which it is, but I took a 15-year-old relative and she thoroughly loved the food and the unfussy but still low-key fabulous atmosphere. I cannot say empirically if this is the best restaurant in the entire universe, but I know it’s taken the role to heart and is having a very good go.

  • The Old Stamp House, Church Street, Ambleside, Cumbria, 01539 432775. Open lunch Thu-Sat, 12.30-1.30pm (last orders), dinner Wed-Sat, 6-8.30pm (last orders). Lunch £55, dinner £95, both plus drinks and service.

  • The next episode in the fourth series of Grace’s Comfort Eating podcast is released on Tuesday 25 October. Listen to it here.

Latest Stories

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson had a goal and an

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • Avalanche keep goalie-challenged Wild winless in 6-3 victory

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Nathan Mackinnon had a goal and two assists for the Colorado Avalanche, who beat Minnesota 6-3 on Monday night to keep the Wild winless. Ben Meyers and Samuel Girard scored in the first period for the Avalanche to put the first start for Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson with his new team in immediate trouble. Josh Manson added an insurance goal for the Avs in the third period, and Valeri Nichushkin ta

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and the noise grew as the newly acquired Claude Giroux, who calls Ottawa home, opened the sc

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel has his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson, Chandler Stephen