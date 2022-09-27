How old is Serena Williams? Williams' career, Grand Slam wins and retirement explained.

Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis in Vogue magazine during the summer of 2022, saying "it's the hardest thing that I could ever imagine." Williams' professional tennis career is scheduled to close after the 2022 U.S. Open.

Williams' career has been filled with wins and losses, triumphs and pitfalls. But, calling her "the greatest of all time" does not do her justice. During her nearly 30-year professional tennis career, Williams transcended the sport becoming an icon and American pioneer to many, including Black girls and women.

How old is Serena Williams?

As of August 2022, Serena Williams is 40 years old. She was born on Sept. 26, 1981 in Saginaw, Mich., to American tennis coaches Oracene Price and Richard Williams. Her family relocated to Compton, Calif., when Williams was an infant. At 4 years old, Williams began playing tennis.

Her professional career began in 1995, one year after her older sister, Venus, according to Britannica. Williams won the 1999 U.S. Open, accomplishing the feat before her sister. Throughout her career, Williams became a 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Serena Williams smiles and poses with her trophy after winning the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Courts in Flushing Meadows, New York on September 11, 1999.

How many Grand Slams has Serena Williams won?

Serena Williams is the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any player in open era, according to Britannica.

In total, Williams hold 39 Grand Slam titles, also having 14 wins in women's doubles and two in mixed doubles, says IMG Academy. Additionally, Williams has won four Olympic gold medals: one in women's singles and three in women's doubles.

Here are all Williams' Grand Slam singles victories:

1999 U.S. Open

2002 French Open

2002 Wimbledon

2002 U.S. Open

2003 Australian Open

2003 Wimbledon

2005 Australian Open

2007 Australian Open

2008 U.S. Open

2009 Australian Open

2009 Wimbledon

2010 Australian Open

2010 Wimbledon

2012 Wimbledon

2012 U.S. Open

2013 French Open

2013 U.S. Open

2014 U.S. Open

2015 Australian Open

2015 French Open

2015 Wimbledon

2016 Wimbledon

2017 Australian Open

FILE - Serena Williams holds up the trophy after winning the women's singles final against Garbine Muguruza of Spain, at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London, Saturday, July 11, 2015. Williams won 6-4, 6-4. Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by Vogue magazine. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Is Serena Williams retiring from tennis?

Yes, Serena Williams is retiring from her professional tennis career. The 40-year old, 23-time Grand Slam champion made the announcement of her retirement in Vogue's September 2022 edition.

"I’ve been reluctant to admit that I have to move on from playing tennis," the former No. 1-ranked women's tennis player wrote. "It’s like a taboo topic. It comes up, and I start to cry. I think the only person I’ve really gone there with is my therapist.

"Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."

Williams' career is set to end after the 2022 U.S. Open. During her retirement, Williams is planning to focus on building her family. Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been married since November 2017 and have one child together.

“In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family," Williams continued in Vogue. "I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

Her retirement announcement came one day after Williams won her first match in over a year on Aug. 8 at the National Open in Toronto.

How many Grand Slams has Venus Williams won?

According to IMG Academy, Venus Williams has earned seven Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles with her sister Serena, and two Grand Slam mixed doubles.

Venus was the first African-American woman in the open era to achieve the No. 1 ranking for the Women's Tennis Association, beginning Feb. 25, 2002.

