The Old-School Denim Brand Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Lucy Hale Love Is on Super Sale Right Now

We might not be giving them much love right now, but jeans are a wardrobe staple, and classic blues will return to being a regular part of our outfits soon. Until then, we’ll be relishing in the soft comfort of our sweats and shopping for a new pair of jeans (or two) on sale — especially over the holiday weekend.

There are so many brands to choose from in the highly saturated denim market, so narrowing down your blue-jean needs is key. Do you want ones with ample stretch? Do you want jeans that are sustainably made? Or do you want ones that ooze nostalgia? If the latter rings true, then we suggest shopping 7 for All Mankind’s sitewide Memorial Day sale.

Best Jeans to Buy at 7 for All Mankind’s Memorial Day Sale

7 for All Mankind is an old-school denim brand that emerged on the scene in the 2000s and has been a steady favorite among celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Lucy Hale, as well as the general public. Its jeans hit on some key musts, including a signature slimming stretch fabric and tried-and-true silhouettes that never go out of style (flares and skinnies are its MO). A brand that’s been around for two decades has to be doing something right, right?

It’s currently running a sitewide Memorial Day sale with absolutely no exclusions — everything is 40 percent off with the code SUMMER. That said, there’s obviously a lot to look through, so we’ve rounded up the best deals on jeans and wardrobe basics (7 for All Mankind makes more than just jeans).

Best Basics to Buy at 7 for All Mankind's Memorial Day Sale

Below, we’ve highlighted a few more can’t-pass-up denim deals hidden in 7 for All Mankind’s Memorial Day sale, which goes until May 26.

7 For All Mankind

Buy It! Josefina in Fletcher Drive, $99 with code SUMMER (orig. $165); 7forallmankind.com

7 For All Mankind

Buy It! Luxe Vintage Josefina in Bright Light Broken Twill, $117 with code SUMMER (orig. $195); 7forallmankind.com

7 For All Mankind

Buy It! "A" Pocket Flare in Fletcher Drive, $99 with code SUMMER (orig. $165); 7forallmankind.com

7 For All Mankind

Buy It! Mini Skirt, $81 with code SUMMER (orig. $135); 7forallmankind.com

7 For All Mankind

Buy It! Slim Illusion Mid Rise Ankle Skinny, $118.80 with code SUMMER (orig. $198); 7forallmankind.com

