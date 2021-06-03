Old Port of Montreal to close between midnight and 6 a.m. after rowdy weekend

Riot police dispersed a crowd of several thousand people early Sunday morning after one person was shot and another stabbed during an altercation in Place Jacques-Cartier. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Montreal's Old Port is closing from midnight to 6 a.m. starting Thursday.

This comes after piles of trash were left in the wake of rowdy Montrealers who celebrated the end to the curfew with fireworks, partying and even a few violent altercations.

Riot police dispersed a crowd of several thousand people early Sunday morning after one person was shot and another stabbed in a fight at Place Jacques-Cartier.

Old Port of Montréal Corporation, a division of the Canada Lands Company, announced the new rule Wednesday evening. The corporation manages a stretch of about 2.5 kilometres south of de la Commune Street, essentially between the old clock tower and the Mill Street bridge.

"Thank you for your co-operation," wrote the Crown corporation on Twitter. "We look forward to seeing you at the Old Port!"

While terrasses will stay open until 11 p.m., nobody will be allowed south of de la Commune street after midnight.

The localized curfew is in effect "until further notice," the corporation says.

In collaboration with Montreal police, security guards will ensure that no one defies the curfew, said Jean-Philippe Rochette, a spokesperson for the corporation.

He said the decision was made in accordance with municipal regulations which prohibit access to Montreal parks between midnight and 6 a.m.