An old political prisoner warns against new Tunisian constitution

Tarek Amara and Angus McDowall
·4 min read
  • Hamma al-Hammami, a leftist activist and former political prisoner, confronts with police during a protest in Tunis
    1/4

    An old political prisoner warns against new Tunisian constitution

    Hamma al-Hammami, a leftist activist and former political prisoner, confronts with police during a protest in Tunis
  • Hamma al-Hammami, a leftist activist and former political prisoner, displays a flyer during an interview with Reuters in Tunis
    2/4

    An old political prisoner warns against new Tunisian constitution

    Hamma al-Hammami, a leftist activist and former political prisoner, displays a flyer during an interview with Reuters in Tunis
  • Hamma al-Hammami, a leftist activist and former political prisoner, carries a banner during a protest against Tunisia's President Kais Saied's referendum on a new constitution in Tunis
    3/4

    An old political prisoner warns against new Tunisian constitution

    Hamma al-Hammami, a leftist activist and former political prisoner, carries a banner during a protest against Tunisia's President Kais Saied's referendum on a new constitution in Tunis
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A view shows photographs of Hamma al-Hammami, a leftist activist and former political prisoner, at his home in Tunis
    4/4

    An old political prisoner warns against new Tunisian constitution

    A view shows photographs of Hamma al-Hammami, a leftist activist and former political prisoner, at his home in Tunis
Hamma al-Hammami, a leftist activist and former political prisoner, confronts with police during a protest in Tunis
Hamma al-Hammami, a leftist activist and former political prisoner, displays a flyer during an interview with Reuters in Tunis
Hamma al-Hammami, a leftist activist and former political prisoner, carries a banner during a protest against Tunisia's President Kais Saied's referendum on a new constitution in Tunis
A view shows photographs of Hamma al-Hammami, a leftist activist and former political prisoner, at his home in Tunis

By Tarek Amara and Angus McDowall

TUNIS (Reuters) - Hamma al-Hammami knows the peril Tunisia risks if it slides back into autocracy, as he and opposition parties warn it may do if President Kais Saied passes his draft constitution in a referendum on Monday.

Hammami, a leftist political leader, was repeatedly imprisoned and tortured from 1972 until the 2011 revolution that brought democracy to Tunisia - a moment he experienced from inside an Interior Ministry cell hearing the crowd roar outside.

Now, he says, the struggle for freedom must resume after a decade in which Tunisians could say what they pleased, criticise their leaders and vote in fair elections.

"He is a sultan, not a president," he said of Saied.

"The struggle for freedom and dignity will start again."

Saied says his moves since last year to dismiss the parliament, take over government, rule by decree and rewrite the constitution - which his critics call a coup - were necessary to save Tunisia from years of stagnation.

While Tunisians have embraced the rights they won in 2011, they have suffered from economic decline, corruption and political in-fighting.

Saied has repeatedly vowed not to become a dictator and has said he will uphold the rights and freedoms secured after the 2011 revolution when autocratic leader Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali was ousted.

However, his draft constitution brings nearly all powers under the president, removing most checks on his authority. While it guarantees freedoms in one clause, it makes them subject to new laws or undefined security needs in another.

There has been no widespread crackdown on dissent, banning of press or mass arrests of Saied's opponents, but rights groups have concerns.

Last week Amnesty International warned against what it called an "alarming backsliding on human rights", while a U.N. rapporteur on judicial independence also warned this month that Saied's moves to bring the body overseeing judges under his control has raised concerns over the right to a fair trial.

TORTURE

Now 70, Hammami has been a political activist since his student days when he was arrested in 1972 under Tunisia's first leader after independence, Habib Bourguiba, for protesting against state control of university organisations.

Accused of conspiring against state security, he was trussed "like a chicken", beaten repeatedly including on the head and genitals, and burned with cigarettes, for hours, he said.

After a month of solitary confinement, torture and execution threats, including being thrown into an open grave with soil flung onto his body, he was released onto the streets of the capital.

Walking down the central Habib Bourguiba Avenue, where the Interior Ministry is located and where most major protests have taken place, he decided to devote himself to political activism.

Rising in Tunisia's Communist movement, eventually becoming head of the Workers' Party, he was imprisoned and tortured during 1974-80.

Though Bourguiba later publicly acknowledged that Hammami had been tortured, the persecution continued after Ben Ali seized power in 1987 as he spent years alternately in prison or in hiding, constantly changing his appearance and location.

When Tunisians rose up in December 2010 and January 2011, outraged by the self-immolation of a street seller, Hammami was again detained and taken to the same Interior Ministry cells.

"I heard the people like waves in the sea," he said, tears pricking his eyes, of the tens of thousands rushing down Habib Bourguiba Avenue the day Ben Ali fled as Hammami listened from the cells.

The revolution began a new phase of his life. His wife, human rights lawyer Radhia Nasraoui, was feted by foreign countries and he was offered positions in the new democratic governments.

He turned them down and remained a vocal critic of successive governments, particularly of the Islamist Ennahda party that is now also a leading foe of Saied and the new constitution.

On Friday evening Hammami joined a small protest of political figures and civil society organisations against the referendum.

"Shut down Kais Saied," Hammami chanted with the others, marching down Habib Bourguiba Avenue towards the Interior Ministry where he had so often been imprisoned.

Hours after Hammami told Reuters the struggle for freedom would start again, the police set upon his group of protesters, using pepper spray, sticks and arrests to disperse the demonstration.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara and Angus McDowall; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Leafs' offseason additions the depth needed to rewrite playoff disappointment

    The Maple Leafs made headlines for signed goaltender Matt Murray but general manager Kyle Dubas' main focus has been on filling out the bottom six, with a focus on forechecking, speed and scoring.

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Maud Charron, Josh Cassidy named Canada's flag-bearers for Commonwealth Games

    OTTAWA — Weightlifter Maude Charron and wheelchair racer Josh Cassidy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Charron, of Rimouski, Que., is the reigning Olympic and Commonwealth weightlifting champion. She totalled 236 kilograms for her snatch and clean and jerk to win gold in the 64-kilogram division at last summer's Tokyo Games. In 2018, Charron set a Commonwealth record in the clean and jerk (122 kg) in winning

  • Felix comes out of retirement, helps 4x400 relay into final

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Enjoying retired life, Allyson Felix was eating hot wings and sipping on a root beer float in Los Angeles when the phone rang. She was needed back in Oregon for the prelims of the 4x400 women's relay. Could she return to world championships? The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history was on her way. She jumped on a plane and was on the track Saturday night for the “last” time to help the Americans advance to the final. Back into retirement she goes. She said she will watch t

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the