Old people have grown too shy about showing off their wrinkles

Elderly man on the beach

Thousands of years ago, when I was 21, I fell in love with a man who was 14 years older than me. When I told my flatmates that my new boyfriend was 35, they squealed in horror and fascination. “But what does his skin feel like?” asked one.

Now my own skin is well past the age to make a twenty-something shudder. At 52, I am entering the stage of life where women aren’t supposed to show their upper arms – not out of modesty, but to shield onlookers from the ghastly sight.

So I am full of admiration for Rose Knox-Peebles, an 81-year-old actress who can currently be found stark naked on stage at the Royal Opera House. She plays Erda, the earth goddess, in a new production of Das Rheingold.

Knox-Peebles is delightfully unembarrassable. When a reviewer for the FT observed that she had been “made up to look quite a fright”, Knox-Peebles wrote to the paper to clarify that there was nothing fake about her appearance. “I wore no make-up. The ‘fright’ look is all naturally mine.”

To be fair to the reviewer, how was he to know what genuine senectitude looks like? Naked old people are a rare sight in public life – and even in private, now that so few of us live with our elderly relatives. The less we see of the aged body, the stranger and more alarming it becomes: the stuff of horror movies and weird operas.

Nature has sound reasons for making us prefer to look at young and fecund flesh. But I do think more exposure to old bodies might make us less afraid of our own ageing.

I was lucky to have an unselfconscious grandmother, who would often strike up a conversation while she was struggling with a bra strap or pulling up her enormous knickers. I noticed how hairless her body was, compared to my adolescent fleece, and how her soft, downy skin gathered in ruches down her back, like a pair of Eighties curtains.

It wasn’t beautiful, but it wasn’t ugly, either. It was simply the shape of someone I loved.

As a parent, I have tried to emulate this domestic immodesty. I want my children – who are growing up in an age of filtered, pneumatic fakery – to know what real bodies look like. But here’s the real test: will I be brave enough to do the same for my grandchildren?



Making mischief



The crumbling concrete debacle goes from bad to worse, with the number of schools known to be affected rising from 147 to 174. But it’s OK because, as Gillian Keegan assured the Commons this week, children love portable buildings.

I mean, she’s not wrong. All temporary structures have a kind of magic for children, and Portakabins – or Terrapin buildings, to use the trade name that was ubiquitous in my youth – have the added intrigue of being designed by grown-ups.

Their utilitarian looks can’t disguise the fact that they belong to the same genus as the tree house, the tent and the den made from sticks.

All the most unruly lessons of my own schooldays took place in a Terrapin building. Once, every pupil in our class took turns to rise silently from their desk, walk over to the window and tumble out onto the grass beneath. Our teacher was powerless to stop us. There was simply too much mischief in the building.

