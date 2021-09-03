In with new, out with old. Olathe Courthouse to be replaced by Johnson County Square

Crews have finished demolishing the old Johnson County County Courthouse in downtown Olathe, and it will be replaced by an outdoor public space called Johnson County Square.

The last walls of the old courthouse, left empty when a new courthouse opened across Santa Fe Street in January, came down early on Aug. 25. The demolition is being followed by debris removal and back-filling of the foundation with about 15,000 cubic yards of dirt that were removed during excavation for the new courthouse.

In a news release, project manager Kyle Heltne estimated that the recycled dirt weighs about 33 million pounds. It had been stored at the New Century AirCenter.

About 75% of the bricks, concrete and other debris from the old courthouse is being recycled, the county said.

Leawood to dedicate sculpture

On Sept. 10, Leawood will dedicate its 24th piece of three-dimensional outdoor art, a creation of hometown artist Rita Blitt.

“Inspiration,” created by Blitt in 1987, is an abstract dancing figure already installed at the southeast corner of Tomahawk Creek Parkway and College Boulevard. Weighing about 4,000 pounds, the figure is made of stainless steel and painted Blitt’s favorite color: yellow.

The sculpture was offered as a gift to Leawood from city residents William and Mary Walker. It previously stood at Bannister and Hillcrest roads in Kansas City, in front of what was originally Hillcrest Bank.

Blitt, a long time Leawood resident, studied at the University of Illinois, the University of Missouri–Kansas City and the Kansas City Art Institute. Her pieces celebrate nature, natural forms, music and dance.

The dedication will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10 in the Council Chambers at Leawood City Hall and live-streamed on Leawood’s YouTube channel.

Shawnee legalizes golf carts on some streets

It’s now legal to drive golf carts on some city streets in Shawnee.

Under ordinance changes approved by the City Council, the carts can be operated only by licensed, insured drivers and only on streets where the speed limit is 25 miles an hour or less. The vehicles still aren’t allowed in parks or on highways, trails, sidewalks or jogging paths.

Story continues

The carts can be driven at night if they have proper lighting, and the number of passengers is limited to the number of seats in the vehicle. No more than three people are allowed on a bench seat.

The ordinance, passed on July 26, also applies to micro utility trucks and work-site utility vehicles. Similar ordinances have taken effect recently in Spring Hill and Edgerton.

New police chief for Leawood

Dale Finger will become Leawood’s next police chief on Sept. 20, when Troy Rettig, the current chief, retires.

Finger, 67, joined the Leawood department in 2006 after more than 30 years with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. He has commanded each of Leawood’s department divisions and currently oversees administrative services.

Early in his tenure as chief, Finger said by email, he plans to meet with the public to learn more about community concerns. Immediately upon becoming chief, he intends to ask employees how the department can improve even more.

Although I’m a generation (or two) older than most of the employees,” Finger said. “I value new ideas and am always willing to listen.”

Finger conducted narcotics investigations after joining the KBI in 1973. He was the agency’s associate director from 1986 to 2006 and served as acting director in 1994.

Rettig became Leawood’s chief in 2015, after joining the department in 1993. Last year, he was president of the Johnson County Police Chiefs and Sheriffs Association, according to the department’s annual report for 2020.

Goats at work in Lenexa park

Lenexa is asking the public not to bother the goats that have begun chomping on invasive plants in the stream at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, but visitors are welcome to watch the animals at work.

In addition, goats will be part of the Lenexa Spinach Festival, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road.

“While this won’t be a petting zoo-style event, you can meet bottle-fed baby goats, watch their elders work nearby and chat with staff about invasive plants you might find near your home,” the city said in a news release.

Free satellite parking is available at the Central Church of the Nazarene, 12600 W. 87th Street Parkway, or the business parking lot southeast of 95th Street and Lackman Road. Shuttles run from the lots about every 10 minutes.

To get rid of the invasive plants, Lenexa contracted with the Kansas City affiliate of Goats on the Go. The animals are protected by an electric fence, which is surrounded by a perimeter fence to prevent humans from getting shocked.

OP recruiting infrastructure advisers

Overland Park is taking applications through Sept. 13 for a new Infrastructure Advisory Group, which will take a comprehensive look at street, stormwater and traffic infrastructure.

The group will evaluate the installation and maintenance of infrastructure and make recommendations on policy, practices, funding strategies and community involvement. Members will meet for two hours on the third Thursday of the month and are expected to do additional reading and research. The recommendations are expected in mid to late 2022.

In addition to residents, the advisers will include representatives from the Overland Park City Council, the business community, a peer city, the engineering industry and the city’s Environmental Advisory Council.

To apply, go to opkansas.org and follow the link provided in the news item about the group.

Olathe schools alter comment procedure

As of Sept. 2, the Olathe School District is changing its procedure for public comments at school board meetings.

Thirty minutes are set aside for public comments, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Would-be speakers can sign up until noon on meeting day, and they will be assigned a time to speak for no longer than five minutes.

Board-room seating is limited to those with a confirmed speaking slot, as well as a limited number of others who are the earliest to arrive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

“It’s been a priority for the Board of Education to hear the input of patrons over the past number of months, and this was important to get the school year up and running,” Assistant Superintendent of Operations Jim McMullen said in a news release. “Now it’s time to focus on the regular work of the Board of Education in an orderly manner.”

How best to choose our leaders?

The League of Women Voters of Johnson County will host a virtual panel discussion Sept. 11 on the pros and cons of national voting methods such as the current Electoral College, ranked-choice voting and the national popular vote, as well as redistricting efforts shaped by new census numbers.

Panelists include political scientists Paul Schumaker and Burdett Loomis, emeritus professors at the University of Kansas.

The voting discussion will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a half-hour redistricting workshop. Register through the event listing at lwvjoco.org.

Olathe Library hosts true-crime authors

In 2017, Bill James and his daughter Rachel McCarthy James published “The Man from the Train,” in which they claim to have identified a previously unrecognized serial killer who killed families across North America in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

At 6 p.m. Sept. 18, the authors will be featured at A Taste of Literacy, the Olathe Public Library’s annual fundraiser. Tickets for the Zoom event are $25 and can be purchased through the event listing at OlatheLibrary.org. Sponsorships also are available.

Culinary program enlarges Kansas footprint

More aspiring chefs now have access to Johnson County Community College’s highly regarded culinary arts instruction. It’s happening through a partnership with Butler Community College in El Dorado.

“This opportunity allows JCCC to extend the benefits of its Chef Apprenticeship program to more Kansas students,” JCCC said in a news release. “In turn, the collaboration strengthens state and local workforce opportunities.”

Eligible Butler students can dual-enroll in specific culinary coursework from JCCC. After completion, they can qualify for the American Culinary Federation’s exams to become certified culinarians or sous chefs. Through their practicum classes, Butler students will work in the Wichita area as paid chef apprentices under the supervision of a certified JCCC chef. Students also earn an associate’s degree.

“Two of the state’s powerhouse culinary programs are collaborating to serve the two largest metropolitan areas in Kansas,” said Butler Community College President Kim Krull.