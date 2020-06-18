Old Navy Is Selling $5 Tank Tops, $12 Shorts, and $15 Dresses During Its Huge Summer Sale

Your summer shopping list likely includes a few things: a no-nonsense shoe you can slip on at any time, a flattering swimsuit that makes you feel sexy, and some lightweight clothing like dresses, shorts, and tank tops that’ll keep you looking — and feeling — cool. Sometimes these items can be tough to find when there are so many options out there, but Old Navy is making it easier thanks to a huge sale that has warm-weather essentials for as little as $5.

That’s right, you can shop the items you need this summer for just five bucks. More than a thousand items at Old Navy are marked at least half off right now, including printed tees, maxi dresses, and linen shorts. These are clothes you’ll be wearing over and over, because they’re durable, versatile, and comfortable. Take, for instance, the rib-knit tank top. It comes in 11 different colors and can be worn alone or as an added layer under hoodies, cardigans, or sweaters. The deal on this tank is so good right now, it’d be tough to do anything but stock up on this style.

RELATED: Sales of This Sleeveless Dress Jumped 1,000% on Amazon Over the Weekend

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you haven’t been able to find the right pair of shorts for this warm weather, several classic options like the linen-blend style are 50 percent off. These shorts are seriously loved by customers, too. They’ve got more than 2,600 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Shoppers love them because they’re as comfortable as sweats, but as light as a feather. They’re the perfect go-to for heat waves and toasty nights. For a pop of color, the bright floral mid-rise shorts come in two flirty options and provide a bit more coverage above and below the bum.

Also on sale are several flowy dresses like the braided-strap maxi dress, on sale now for $20, that’s perfect for wearing to barbecues or beach trips. For those who want something that can transition from casual days to fancier nights, the Cami Jumpsuit can be easily dressed up or down by simply changing shoes. The linen-blend jumpsuit comes with huge pockets and a stylish square neck that each make it far from average.

Story continues

While there are thousands of items on sale, below you can shop the best finds, all at least 50 percent off.

Old Navy

Buy It! Luxe Printed Crew-Neck Tee, $8 (orig. $19.99); oldnavy.com

Old Navy

Buy It! First-Layer Slim-Fit Rib-Knit Tank Top, $5 (orig. $9.99); oldnavy.com

Old Navy

Buy It! Mid-Rise Everyday Seersucker Shorts, $12 (orig. $26.99); oldnavy.com

Old Navy

Buy It! Linen-Blend Jersey Swing Dress, $15 (orig. $29.99); oldnavy.com

Old Navy

Buy It! Mid-Rise Everyday Printed Linen-Blend Shorts, $13.50 (orig. $26.99); oldnavy.com

Old Navy

Buy It! Striped Linen-Blend Cami Jumpsuit, $20 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com

Old Navy

Buy It! Waist-Defined Braided-Strap Maxi Sundress for Women, $20 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com

Old Navy

Buy It! Mid-Rise Linen-Blend Shorts, $13.50 (orig. $26.99); oldnavy.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.