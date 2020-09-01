Old Navy will pay employees to be poll workers on Election Day, company says

Old Navy employees can get paid for working on Election Day — but they don’t have to be in stores.

The company announced Tuesday that it will pay its store employees to work the polls Nov. 3.

“The brand is tapping into its vast service-minded associate base, with 50,000 field employees in more than 1,000 store locations in the U.S., encouraging them to apply to serve in their communities, and giving them the means to do so,” a news release said.

Employees who work at the polls will get paid for an eight-hour work day, the company said. Workers could also be compensated by their local jurisdiction.

The effort to get more poll workers is part of a nationwide movement from the Civic Alliance and Power the Polls to “recruit 250,000 new poll workers,” according to the news release. They hope the additional workers help to ensure that polling sites stay open and operate efficiently on Election Day.

“We are constantly inspired by our store teams, with their passion for community work and fostering a sense of belonging both in and outside of our store walls,” Nancy Green, head of Old Navy, said in the release. “Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can be even a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board.”