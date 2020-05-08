Old Navy Just Launched Cloth Face Masks for Adults and Children — and You Can Get 5 for Only $13

Old Navy just announced plans to start selling its own non-medical face masks, and packs of the adult- and child-sized masks are available for pre-order on Old Navy’s site now. The brand is one of many fashion and beauty retailers using its resources to create face masks, giving consumers even more options to access the health essential so they can stay safe in public settings amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Face masks from similar retailers, like Banana Republic, have sold out online almost immediately after being released — so it’s probably best to jump at this new opportunity right away if you’re still in need of a face covering.

Made of extra fabric leftover from the brand’s clothes, Old Navy’s face masks come in packs of five and retail for $12.50. The masks in each pack are made with different surprise patterns, including Old Navy staples like checkered, plaid, and nautical prints. And by using excess material from the clothing manufacturing, the brand says it can produce the masks in the most sustainable way possible.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Old Navy

Buy It! Adult Face Mask 5-Pack, $12.50; oldnavy.com

Old Navy’s 3-ply masks are machine-washable and made with 100 percent cotton poplin to ensure comfort and effectiveness, according to the brand. And, in light of the mask launch, the retailer also announced that it’s making a donation of 50,000 masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. According to the CDC, Americans should be wearing face masks in public settings, like the grocery store or pharmacy, to help slow the spread of the virus — so if you don’t yet have one of your own, consider ordering Old Navy’s affordable five-pack.

RELATED: This Kate Middleton-Loved Brand Just Launched Hand-Decorated Face Masks

Below, shop the reusable and washable cloth masks in both kid and adult sizes.

Story continues

Old Navy

Buy It! Child Face Mask 5-Pack, $12.50; oldnavy.com

Old Navy

Buy It! Adult Face Mask 5-Pack, $12.50; oldnavy.com

Old Navy

Buy It! Child Face Mask 5-Pack, $12.50; oldnavy.com

Other brands currently offering cloth face masks are included below.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more.