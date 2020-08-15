Old Navy’s Adorable New Face Masks for Kids Feature Critter Noses — Get 3 for Less Than $10

Old Navy

Old Navy took the internet by storm when it released cloth face masks back in May — they sold out quicker than people could add them to their shopping carts. But the brand has since restocked its protective gear and continues to add new colorful prints and patterns. Old Navy even tweaked the design of its original version to make them more comfortable on the ears. And its latest update just made them a whole lot cuter (and less scary) for young ones: Old Navy’s kids’ face masks now feature adorable critter faces.

Each mask resembles the nose and mouth of an animal, including a lion, dinosaur, polar bear, kitty, and more. Similar to the original reusable three-ply masks, they’re made from 100 percent cotton poplin for comfort and have elastic ear straps. The soft, breathable face masks even come with a mesh zippered laundry bag that should be used when tossing them in the washer.

Parents can score a pack of three critter face masks for just under $10, which will ship by the end of August if you order right now. However, if you need one sooner than that — say, before your child goes back to school — Old Navy’s got plenty of other options that are available to ship immediately. In just a few months, its pleated kids' face masks have earned a 4.6-star rating, and its adult version has a whopping 9,400 five-star reviews. (We especially love this five-pack of corgi-printed masks and this 10-pack that comes in cool cosmic patterns).

Whether you’re checking off an item from your kid’s back-to-school list or stocking up on safety gear for your littles ones, Old Navy’s critter face masks will surely make the idea of wearing one a little less scary.

