Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.14

Old National Bancorp's (NASDAQ:ONB) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.14 per share on 15th of March. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.1%, which is around the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Old National Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 37%, which means that Old National Bancorp would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 54.0%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 29% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Old National Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.36, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.56. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Old National Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 15% a year over the past five years. Old National Bancorp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Old National Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Story continues

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Old National Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here