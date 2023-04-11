Old Milwaukee mall is transformed into stunning apartment complex, and TikTok is obsessed: ‘This is so dope’

The days when malls were the beating heart of small-town America seem to be long behind us now. While many are still trying to make a comeback across the U.S., few have managed to pull off what developers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, have. They’ve turned an old, abandoned mall into a modern apartment building that’s once again full of life.

The old Grand Avenue Mall in Downtown Milwaukee received an extensive makeover before opening up rental units to the public. Now, former storefronts are the entrances to roomy apartments and a shared pickleball court has been set up where shoppers used to stroll.

Now called the Plankinton Clover, TikToker named Sarita (@saritalatasha) recently shared a glimpse of the complex, where it quickly went viral.

“Milwaukee is going through a mass renovation!” the TikToker wrote in her post caption. “Investors tap in!!”

In the video, Sarita pans the camera across one of the upper floors, revealing the athletic courts below and even some of the apartments. The apartments all have front entryways visible through floor-to-ceiling glass windows that used to be for store window displays.

Later on in the video, Sarita takes viewers on a tour of the gym. The space looks immaculate and has full-service locker rooms for people needing to change and shower after a workout. She also shows a glimpse of the Walgreens store located within the complex. It makes running out for quick necessities a total breeze.

In a follow-up video, Sarita says she was lucky enough to have someone show her one of the model apartments. It is a currently unoccupied one-bedroom that goes for about $1,700 a month. (To check it out for yourself, view the floor plans here.)

While Sarita doesn’t live inside the building herself, she works across the street from it. She also confirmed that the food court is, in fact, still being used.

Story continues

Sarita’s video has now been viewed more than 1.5 million times. The video has brought in thousands of comments from people who are seriously loving the ingenuity of this.

“That is so dope,” wrote one commenter.

“This is better than clearing trees to build new apartments,” said another.

“A display window foyer is such a vibe!” someone else chimed in. “I bet the holidays are super cool.”

“Imagine if they turned the food court into a town square-type of place w/grocery store, coffee shop, post office, etc.,” one person mused.

“It’s like a fun little community, that’s so nice,” added someone else.

“Could you imagine leaving your apartment, walking down the hall and ending up in a mall food court!?” another person said. “What a dream!!”

A lot of others said they hope this trend catches on since there are so many rundown malls across America right now and a lack of available housing in many areas.

“they need to do this with every abandoned mall,” one person commented.

“Hear me out,” said another. “We make more of these.”

Yes, please!

In The Know by Yahoo is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

The post Old Milwaukee mall is transformed into stunning apartment complex, and TikTok is obsessed: ‘This is so dope’ appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Couple transforms old laundromat into thriving community hub that gives back

This sweet bus named Honey has been converted into a whimsical tiny home

The 7 best apartment-friendly plants that are super easy to keep alive, according to an expert

Follow these 11 steps to declutter and transform your home