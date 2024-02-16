‘Old Man Volk’ arrives! Geriatric Alexander Volkanovski shows up at UFC 298 press conference

Not even age could hold Alexander Volkanovski back at the UFC 298 news conference.

Dressed in his signature flat cap, sweater, collared shirt and dress pants, “Old Man Volk” bounded up the stairs Thursday at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. showing he still has some pep in his step after all these years.

Old Man Volk arrives at the #UFC298 presser 👴🏻 pic.twitter.com/A7VfdRcIhJ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 16, 2024

Volkanovski peered at trash-talking opponent through a set of glasses. Ilia Topuria berated his elder foe and even challenged Volkanovski to “do something.” By the time Volkanovski hobbled to his feet, Topuria had cooled off – and UFC security was in between. Volkanovski threatened to give the whippersnapper a spanking.

Old Man Volk struggling to get up from his chair! 😭@alexvolkanovski is committed to the role and we respect it! 🫡#UFC298 | Saturday | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/7kZBX3Fguc — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) February 16, 2024

Between Volkanovski, Topuria, Ian Garry, Merab Dvalishvili, Henry Cejudo, and the rest of the gang, the energy shifted throughout the event – so much so that “Old Man Volk” tuckered himself out and needed a nap midway through.

He was later awoken by borderline elder abuse, as Topuria once again snatched Volkanovski’s belt.

Then, it was like Volkanovski traveled in a time machine. His voice and movements changed – like magic.

“You might as well take advantage of it now,” Volkanovski said. “You’re never going to see it again.”

