FX’s ‘The Old Man’ Shakes Up List of Most In-Demand New Shows With Impressive Debut | Chart

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

FX’s “The Old Man” debuted at No. 3 on this week’s list of the most in-demand new shows after an impressive 180% increase in demand for the spy thriller, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

The first season of the Jeff Bridges-starring series, which is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, has proven to be quite popular among viewers since it premiered on June 16. Right after its June 23 episode, “The Old Man” logged 25.3 times the average series demand in the United States.

Meanwhile, Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and Paramount+’s “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” retained their positions in first and second place on the chart, respectively. “Obi-Wan” had 37 times the average series demand this week, a 5% decline.

On the other hand, “Strange New Worlds” had a 7% increase in demand after its seventh episode aired on June 16, making it 33.7 times more in demand than the average show in the U.S. As mentioned last week, the increase in demand for the “Star Trek” spin-off was quite expected as the show approached its finale on Thursday.

As a result of “The Old Man” leaping up the rankings, Disney+’s “Ms. Marvel” slid to sixth place despite an 11% increase in demand.

The Disney+ Marvel series was followed by Amazon Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” in seventh place, with 19.6 times the average series demand. The coming-of-age drama premiered on June 17 and was already renewed for a second season ahead of its release. Probably with good reason as right after the premiere, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” had a 118% surge in demand in the U.S. Globally, demand for the series is also tracking high.

HBO’s “The Time Traveler’s Wife” took eighth place in the rankings, up from 10th place last week as a result of a 5% increase in demand. The increase in demand for the show came after its finale debuted on June 19, making it 17.4 times more in demand than the average series in the U.S.

Rounding out the rankings this week, we see Hulu’s “Gaslit” in 10th place with 16.3 times the average series demand, an 11% decline from last week.

