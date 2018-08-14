Old man lights up young victim on basketball court before catching Twitter fire

This Michigan State fan gave his driveway skins counterpart the okey doke with the ultimate old-man basketball move. (Twitter/@Trevor_Luznak)

And old man wearing knee braces and rocking a cul-de-sac hair style was the biggest basketball star on the internet Monday.

We don’t know his name, where he hails from or how many takes it required for this video to happen, but we’re glad that it did.





Thanks, @Trevor_Luznak for sharing.

For our shirts protagonist, nice move old man.

For our skins defender. Staged, or not, way to give the old man a chance to shine and play an integral part in a viral video.

