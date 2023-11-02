Advertisement

'Old Lady' Baby Names Are On The Rise. Here Are 38 To Inspire You

Natasha Hinde
Baby names rise and fall in popularity, often in cycles – so it’s perhaps no surprise then that vintage monikers like Ada, Dorothy and Elsie are making a comeback.

That’s according to The Daily Record, which suggested names that were once considered “old lady” or “old gentleman” names are becoming increasingly popular.

Earlier this year, BabyNames.com founder Jennifer Moss said the trend for old-school names isn’t going anywhere, as people are researching their ancestry online and “finding these cool names that sound fresh because they haven’t been heard for so long”.

What’s more, the baby names expert told Today.com that period dramas such as Bridgerton and Downton Abbey are likely behind the rise in parents choosing olden day names for their little ones.

Celebrities and social media influencers are also exploring the vintage name trend, which could prompt others to follow suit.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, for example, called two of their children Betty and Inez; while Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed a baby girl, who they named Matilda, earlier this year.

According to experts at Nameberry, the best vintage names are inspired by literary, biblical and royal sources.

So, if you’re thinking of opting for a classic name for your new arrival, here are 38 girls’ names that evoke “old lady chic”.

  1. Ada

  2. Adelaide

  3. Agatha

  4. Beatrice

  5. Betty

  6. Celia

  7. Cordelia

  8. Dorothy

  9. Edna

  10. Edith

  11. Eleanor

  12. Elsie

  13. Evelyn

  14. Estelle

  15. Etta

  16. Flora

  17. Florence

  18. Frances

  19. Henrietta

  20. Irene

  21. Ivy

  22. Lois

  23. Mabel

  24. Margaret

  25. Martha

  26. Matilda

  27. Maude

  28. Minnie

  29. Nellie

  30. Olive

  31. Ophelia

  32. Pearl

  33. Penny

  34. Ruby

  35. Sadie

  36. Sylvia

  37. Vera

  38. Winnie

