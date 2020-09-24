Old Images From Rajasthan Shared Amid Protests Over New Farm Bills

Old images from 2017 farmers’ protests in Rajasthan’s Sikar are being circulated on social media amid the ongoing protests by farmers in Haryana over the three farm bills, which have been recently passed in Parliament.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana are protesting the new farm bills over fear of abolition of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.

One of the aforementioned images is being circulated with a claim which states that it from Pipli in Haryana where more than 60 people were injured after police lathicharged the protesting farmers.

Another viral image on social media is being circulated with a similar claim.

