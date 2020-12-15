Old Images From Jan 2020 & 2018 Viral as Ongoing Farmers’ Protest
With the farmers’ protest against the new farm laws gaining momentum with each passing day, a set of images is being circulated on social media with a claim that they show a massive gathering of people in support of the agitating farmers.
However, The Quint found that all of these images are old and have no connection with the ongoing protests by farmers in and around the national capital.
CLAIM
The images shared by one Zach Carter on Twitter had over 6,400 likes at the time of filing this report. The caption with which the images were shared reads: “250 *million* people on strike in India. The revolution will not be televised.” (sic)
Also Read: Video of 2015 Agitation in Kashmir Revived Amid Farmers’ Protest
Also Read: No, This Pic Does Not Show Pfizer COVID Vaccine Creator Ugur Sahin
WHAT WE FOUND
We ran a reverse image search on the aforementioned images and found that none of them is from the ongoing protests.
Image 1
We found this image in a report dated 13 January 2020, on a website called Freely Magazine. Attributing the image to The Associated Press, the website mentioned that it is from a Trade Unions’ strike in India organised in January.
Another website called Portside also credited the image to AP photographer Ajit Solanki and mentioned that it was from the strike called by Trade Unions.
Next, we searched for photographs by Ajit Solanki on The Associated Press and found that this particular image was uploaded on 8 January 2020.
Also Read: Video From 2019 US Rally Shared as Farmers’ Protest in London
Image 2
We found the same image in a report by NDTV dated 12 March 2018. According to the report, this image is from a march organised by farmers in Maharashtra to press their demands for complete loan waiver and transfer of adivasi land to farmers who have been tilling it for years.
The image was also shared by Communist Party Of India (Marxist)’s Sitaram Yechury on Twitter in 2018.
Make in India in Davos. Makers of India in Mumbai. #KisanLongMarch #NiravModi pic.twitter.com/MUzGmjqU51
— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 11, 2018
Also Read: 2014 Image Revived to Claim Modi Visited Ambani’s Newborn Grandson
Image 3 and Image 4
A reverse image search helped us track both these images to a nationwide shutdown called by CPI(M) members in January 2020.
According to Getty Images, both the images are from Amritsar.
Clearly, old images from January 2020 and 2018 are being shared as the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the new farm laws.
Also Read: No, Mayawati Didn’t Meet Anandiben in Support of Farmers Protest
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
. Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.Old Images From Jan 2020 & 2018 Viral as Ongoing Farmers’ ProtestWith Spike of 22k New COVID-19 Cases, India’s Tally Passes 99 Lakh . Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.