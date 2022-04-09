Old Hippies Have Sworn By This Toner For Years — Now I Do, Too

Alexandra Polk
·3 min read

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.

Soul-to-skin beauty brand, Heritage Store, knew about self-care before the term could even be hashtagged in an Instagram caption. Flashback to 1969: founder Tom Johnson, opens up the brand’s OG brick-and-mortar near the shores of Virginia Beach. Cut to the 1970s: Heritage Store is the place to be for clean, vegan, dye-free wellness products. Finally, leap to 2022 and those bright pink rosewater-filled bottles are hydrating complexions across the globe, including my very own.

The moral of the story is, this brand knows the secret to creating timeless beauty products: simple, foolproof ingredients. Its 50-year-old main attraction, the Rosewater Collection, came into my life back in 2018 and has since earned a permanent spot in my bathroom cabinet — specifically the alcohol-free $12 Rosewater Toner. Read on as we uncover more secrets behind Heritage Store’s everlasting best-sellers, and I give an in-depth testimonial for its humectant-filled toner that enhances every step of my skincare routine, below.

Heritage Store Rosewater Toner, $11.99

My hippie aunt who taught yoga and made glass jewelry always had a bottle of this stuff in her medicine cabinet, and swore by its skin-soothing properties.

Emily Ruane, Commerce Editor

What does Heritage Store Rosewater Toner do?

If you’re not too well-versed in toner, worry not. Refinery29’s former deputy beauty director, Rachel Krause, explained that the “…[toner regulates] pH levels that have been knocked off-kilter by certain chlorines or minerals in tap water,” as well as, “[replenishes] lost moisture,” and is most often the first step in one’s skincare routine. Heritage Store states this toner is “not your average prep step,” however, we think it simply goes above and beyond your average formula by priming, moisturizing, AND helping the skin absorb the rest of your regimen like a Scrub Daddy sponge. To achieve this, dispense the liquid onto a pad, and pat or swipe across a clean face.

What’s in the Heritage Store Rosewater Toner?

We love a brand that keeps its ingredients list short and Heritage Store does just that. The Rosewater Toner features five elements: purified water, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera leaf juice, citric acid, and Damask rose flower oil. The best part? The product still works and isn’t just aromatic bottled water. In an informative guide-to-toner YouTube video, professional Los Angeles-based aesthetician, Nayamka Roberts-Smith (@labeautyologist), dubs the toner her “affordable fave” thanks to its high volume of extremely hydrating humectants. I’m no scientist, but I can personally attest to the skin-plumping and moisturizing magic Heritage Store’s toner does for my skin.

It is SO gentle on my skin, yet manages to get the job done!

Macy m., heritage store reviewer

Heritage Store Rosewater Refreshing Facial Mist, $10.69

If the rest of my products score the glowy skin-goal, then Heritage Store’s Rosewater Toner passes the pH-balanced-ball.

alexandra polk

How has the toner helped my skin?

Hydration with a capital “H”. This toner is the key to keeping my face oil-free, even, and bright — but, not necessarily on its own. If the rest of my products score the glowy skin-goal, then Heritage Store’s Rosewater Toner passes the pH-balanced ball. I first splash it on my freshly washed face, then apply my chemical exfoliant, re-splash, wait to dry a tad, apply Caudalie serum, and repeat, repeat, repeat with the rest of my routine. Perhaps it’s those moisturizing ingredients, the calming rosewater, the hyaluronic acid, or the wisdom that only decades of experience can deliver. All I know is that Heritage Store’s rosewater helps melt my products into my skin like it was designed to do and makes me look good in pictures — which, embarrassingly shallow or not, is all I want.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

These Are The Best Toners For Oily Skin

This $9 Toner Is A Game-Changer For My KP Bumps

Candy-Colored Ice Globes For A Y2K-Infused Routine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • P.K. Subban earns 27 penalty minutes and ejection after standing up for teammate

    P.K. Subban was given an early exit from Sunday's game after fighting Oliver Wahlstrom.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Why does the most skilled hockey league have a problem with skill?

    The fallout from the Trevor Zegras-Jay Beagle-Tyson Nash debacle has reignited the debate over what the NHL prioritizes as it seeks to grow the game. The league is filled with stars of skill never seen before but an old-school mentality and the unwritten rules still hold a lot of weight.&nbsp;

  • Raptors show how they've changed, and stayed the same, in Lowry’s return

    Homecomings don't get much more special, nostalgic or fun than the one Raptors icon Kyle Lowry just experienced in Toronto.