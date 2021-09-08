‘Old Henry’ Venice Film Festival Review: Tim Blake Nelson Kills In Scrappy Hommage To Classic Movie Westerns

Character Actor Tim Blake Nelson may have found his niche in memorable turns recalling the heyday when westerns ruled the roost in Hollywood. Or at least in Venice where this film festival once again has shown a fondness for the star in a genre that rarely gets much of a close up anymore. A couple of years ago Nelson was unforgettable singing “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” in one of the vignettes of the Coen Brothers’ western anthology, The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs which had its world premiere in Venice before going on to get an Oscar nomination for that very song. Now Nelson is back in his inimitable scruffy style as a live-off-the-land looking guy bringing up a straight arrow teenage son in the waning days of the old west as Old Henry which just debuted in an out of competition slot at Venice earlier today.

Set in 1906, Old Henry which is lovingly directed by a clear fan of older westerns in the genre, Potsy Ponciroli, and certainly gives a starring role to Nelson that he likely couldn’t resist (he is also an Executive Producer). He’s a guy who isn’t concerned for appearances, that is for sure.

More from Deadline

<img class="size-medium wp-image-1234823252" src="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?w=203" alt=". - Credit: Shout" width="203" height="300" srcset="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg 2700w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?resize=101,150 101w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?resize=203,300 203w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?resize=691,1024 691w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?resize=1037,1536 1037w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?resize=1382,2048 1382w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?resize=41,60 41w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?resize=316,468 316w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?resize=150,222 150w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?resize=110,163 110w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?resize=285,422 285w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?resize=162,240 162w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?resize=320,474 320w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?resize=324,480 324w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?resize=640,948 640w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?resize=405,600 405w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?resize=800,1185 800w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?resize=518,768 518w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?resize=1024,1517 1024w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/old-henry-poster.jpg?resize=1280,1896 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 203px) 100vw, 203px" />Shout

Story continues

As a widowed farmer who lives with his son Wyatt (Gavin Lewis) is an isolated house seemingly in the middle of nowhere, he’s tending the land and keeping to himself as he tries to instill decent values in Wyatt who looks like he just can’t wait to get out of there and into a new, and different life than his father knew in a more lawless period in the old west. We aren’t told much about Henry, but we do learn he is more than he appears as there are hints this guy may be Clint Eastwood in disguise. You are just waiting for a “get off my lawn” moment at any time.

<img class="size-dl-vertical wp-image-1202038037" src="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/deadline-review-badge-pete-hammond.png?w=171" alt=". - Credit: Deadline" width="171" height="400" srcset="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/deadline-review-badge-pete-hammond.png 171w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/deadline-review-badge-pete-hammond.png?resize=64,150 64w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/deadline-review-badge-pete-hammond.png?resize=128,300 128w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/deadline-review-badge-pete-hammond.png?resize=26,60 26w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/deadline-review-badge-pete-hammond.png?resize=96,225 96w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/deadline-review-badge-pete-hammond.png?resize=71,165 71w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/deadline-review-badge-pete-hammond.png?resize=103,240 103w" sizes="(max-width: 171px) 100vw, 171px" />Deadline

Complications arise when a drifting horse, bloodied, appears out of nowhere. Henry sets out to find out who may have been riding it, discovers a wounded man and a satchel full of cash nearby. Henry loads him up, takes him in, nurses him back to consciousness, but keeps him tied up, first in the bed, later in a chair. The man is named Curry (Scott Haze) and upon waking says he is a sheriff being pursued by some very bad guys. Do we believe him? You decide. We have already witnessed how an incident in which supposed lawmen on a posse led by the truly vicious Ketchum (Stephen Dorff) mercilessly kills one of their targets while the other, who turned out to be Curry, got away but very hurt. A visit to Old Henry’s place in search of Curry is on the agenda, and when it does the fireworks start to explode. Protective of his son, Henry also could well be a man with a past and it is all coming to a head in Ponciroli’s fine tribute to the kind of star-driven westerns Hollywood did so well, but are now more admired by the Europeans than Americans who have largely abandoned the form in favor of comic book heroes. It is no surprise the Italian programmers at Venice warmed to it. After all this is the country that helped reignite the form with so-called spaghetti westerns.

<img class="size-medium wp-image-1234828507" src="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Nw5vRiXQ.jpeg?w=300" alt="." width="300" height="113" srcset="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Nw5vRiXQ.jpeg 2880w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Nw5vRiXQ.jpeg?resize=150,56 150w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Nw5vRiXQ.jpeg?resize=300,113 300w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Nw5vRiXQ.jpeg?resize=1024,384 1024w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Nw5vRiXQ.jpeg?resize=1536,576 1536w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Nw5vRiXQ.jpeg?resize=2048,768 2048w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Nw5vRiXQ.jpeg?resize=60,23 60w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Nw5vRiXQ.jpeg?resize=352,132 352w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Nw5vRiXQ.jpeg?resize=110,41 110w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Nw5vRiXQ.jpeg?resize=285,107 285w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Nw5vRiXQ.jpeg?resize=320,120 320w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Nw5vRiXQ.jpeg?resize=640,240 640w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Nw5vRiXQ.jpeg?resize=800,300 800w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Nw5vRiXQ.jpeg?resize=1280,480 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" />

Old Henry is independently made, but handsomely mounted. It may not break new ground in the well worn genre, but it exists I think primarily to give Nelson a real leading role in which to sink his false teeth. He does that and more and is so much fun to watch, a slow burn guy who, like Eastwood, is good at taking matters into his own hands. Pitted again Dorff, clearly relishing playing an unforgiving “lawman” in pursuit of his prey, it is a classic confrontation, one where Henry is definitely outnumbered. Scott Haze has a beguiling innocence to him as Wyatt, though you wonder how he has put up with this waning world for so long. Among the rest of the cast, country star Trace Adkins is nicely cast here in his few scenes as tough and seasoned Uncle Al who comes into play later in the film. Considering the low budget Old Henry looks really good. Producers are Shannon Houchins and Mike Hagerty. Shout! Studios is releasing the film stateside on October 1.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.