'Old Firm have Beck offers rejected' - gossip

Celtic had an approach to sign Owen Beck on a permanent transfer rejected by Liverpool, while Rangers failed in a bid to take the 21-year-old on loan, and the left-back is in now in line for first-team game time at Anfield after being recalled from his successful spell with Dundee. (The Times)

Celtic still have a chance of signing 21-year-old Brondby forward Mathias Kvistgaarden in January. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Reo Hatate was so emotional after Tuesday's win over St Mirren because he had worked so hard to return from injury - not because the Japan midfielder is about to be sold by the club. (Scottish Sun)

Arsenal are considering calling Kieran Tierney from his loan with Real Sociedad due to Oleksandr Zinchenko's injury woes. (Daily Express)

Arsenal are prioritising a move for a left-back in the January transfer window, but manager Mikel Arteta will have to settle for a loan deal because of financial restraints. (Daily Mirror)

Former Celtic winger Jota will not be reunited with Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou this month as the London club are not pursuing his signature at this time despite the possibility of a deal being reached to allow Al-Ittihad to cut ties with the 24-year-old winger who joined from the Scottish champions in the summer. (TeamTalk)

Rangers have called on the Scottish FA to ban referee Willie Collum from all their future matches after claiming the governing body admits that the VAR official was wrong not to penalise Alistair Johnston for hand ball in the Ibrox side's 2-1 defeat at Celtic Park on 30 December. (Scottish Sun)

The Scottish FA strongly disputes Rangers' account of a meeting between club officials and head of referees Crawford Allan, with the Ibrox outfit claiming that there had been an "overriding consensus" that the officials had made the wrong call by not awarding a penalty after replays showed Celtic's Alistair Johnston handling the ball during last month's Old Firm derby. (Daily Record)

