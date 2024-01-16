Old Firm away ticket allocation: Celtic and Rangers begin talks

Rangers had no supporters in attendance at Celtic Park in December

Celtic and Rangers have started initial discussions aimed at ending the impasse over the Old Firm away allocation.

The last two derby matches were played without away fans in the stadium and the SPFL has been encouraging both clubs to settle the issue.

Rangers cut Celtic's allocation in 2018 because of greater demand for season tickets after Steven Gerrard's arrival.

Since then both clubs - who next meet at Ibrox on 6 April - have regularly allocated about 750 away tickets.

Both clubs have also turned down the offer of away tickets, citing concerns over safety and security.

If an agreement is reached, it's unlikely the allocations would return to pre-2018 levels, where up to 8,000 away fans attended the fixture.

SPFL rules say clubs must make provisions for "reasonable numbers" of visiting fans.

Celtic said they want to "address reasonable allocations" for derbies after Rangers expressed "extreme disappointment" at having no supporters at Celtic Park on 30 December.

Celtic refused an allocation of around 700 tickets for the 3 September fixture at Ibrox over safety and security concerns.

A small number of visiting supporters attended the first two league derbies last season but no away fans were inside Ibrox or Celtic Park for the final two derbies because of safety concerns for the 800 who were at previous games.