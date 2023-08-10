The old-fashioned island where you ‘never have to lock your car’

My day had been a mixed bag. I’d started out with pensioners, aboard the clattery old cars of the vintage electric tramway (“It’s like the 1950s!” said a fellow passenger). I progressed to a wild upland trail, with no other people. I dipped briefly, ecstatically, into a waterfall pool for a spot of chilly on-trend wellness. And I finished in the hip Kiki Lounge, sipping local rum that’s now stocked by Harrods.

But then the Isle of Man can be all things to all people – at least according to the Board of Advertising’s official Handbook, 1923: “No matter what one’s taste may be in the way of sport, amusement, or recreation, the Isle of Man, with its ideal climate, tonic air, beautiful scenery, and enterprising people, will provide anyone with unlimited material for an outstanding holiday.”

When this was written, visitor numbers were over 500,000 a year. A century on, the Isle of Man welcomes just over half that amount. Many people aren’t so convinced that the mid-Irish-Sea climate is ideal now that the Med is a low-cost flight away.

But has the Isle of Man – with rugged good looks, a distinctive culture and oodles of olde worlde charm – really become any less outstanding? Can it be outstanding again?

Unsurprisingly, Ranald Caldwell at Visit Isle of Man, believes so. Over a tasty Manx fish pie at Douglas’s Wine Down restaurant, he hands me a shiny prospectus: the island’s Visitor Economy Strategy 2022-2032. Inside are lots of facts and figures, and a genuine drive to shake things up. It boils down to three key things: improving access, accommodation and awareness. “People know the island is here but don’t know what it’s about,” he says.

That old Handbook sells the Isle of Man as Britain – and beyond – in miniature: “The majority of people are accustomed to think of visits to any of the beauty spots of the Home Country as joys which, of necessity, must be spread over separate years, but the ‘Little Man Island’ contains replicas of them all. There are typical bits of Yorkshire’s breezy moors, and a perfect gem from the Lakeland setting… In the valleys one comes across typical Norwegian and Swiss scenery…” Chuck in some ‘Scottish’ glens, ‘Cornish’ beaches and ‘Icelandic’ sea cliffs – so far, so enticing.

But still the general preconception is of maturer visitors coming for steam trains, kippers and civility. And yet the island is extremely adventurous too, in both topography and mindset. While I was there, the tough 100-mile Lighthouses Challenge cycling sportive took place. The week before was the Parish Walk, a gruelling 85-mile foot race, dating back to 1852. Yes, you can get around by steam train but you can also explore by mountain bike, aquabike, paddleboard or glass-bottomed kayak (perhaps with seals swimming underneath).

“The island is a massive playground,” says Kate Bergquist, founder of Soul Adventures, which organises – among other trips – an island Three Peaks Challenge. It was Kate who took me hiking along the North Barrule ridge, then for a cold dip in leafy Ballaglass Glen, a glimpse into the island’s wild side. “You can do a different activity every day of the week,” she adds. “We just need to market it to a different demographic.”

It must be said, first impressions on arrival in Douglas did little to dispel the genteel stereotype. The seafront B&Bs are resolutely old-fashioned. And the horse-drawn tram still clops along the prom as it has since 1876. But there have been changes, including the arrival of the Manxman, a sleek new 949-passenger ferry, due to begin commercial service this month. It is the largest in the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s history, able to carry 319 more people than the ship it will replace. A good start for bringing more tourists in.

Those tourists should be sure to visit the free Manx Museum. An exhibition celebrating its 100th anniversary (on until November) explains how, in the late-19th century, there were some who felt the island’s history was too insignificant to warrant a national institution. But a group of patriots fought hard, the result being a fascinating collection which tells a uniquely Manx tale.

After that it’s practically obligatory to embrace the old public transport system – antiquated but a joy. I happily rode the electric tram to the glen-tucked village of Laxey, home to the world’s largest working waterwheel, jumped on the mountain railway for the grind up Snaefell, the island’s highest point, and took the steam train to Port Erin, where I walked the horseshoe of light-gold sand and followed bits of the coast path around the island’s most dramatic shores.

In Port Erin I also found enterprising locals like Pippa Lovell, whose restaurant Versa is, she says, “a platform to prove a point” as much as a showcase of her creative cooking. She uses only Isle of Man ingredients – Port St Mary crab, local cheese, foraged mushrooms, invasive weeds, citrusy spruce – to conjure always-changing zero-waste menus with the smallest possible footprint. The results are delicious.

I met Ian Swindells, founder of Foraging Vintners, too. Having moved to the island 12 years ago, he fell in love with the place – “never having to lock your car means a lot”. He happened upon a 1950s homemade wine book and started experimenting in his shed. The results were “really dodgy… until we tried rhubarb”. Fast-forward a few years and he runs a smart harbourside bar and winery, perfectly placed for watching the sun set behind Bradda Head. And the wines – a rhubarb, an elderflower and an apple fizz – are genuinely really good. “We supplied the winners’ podium bottles for the TT this year,” Ian says, unable to withhold a grin. “I grew up watching the TT, wearing my Dad’s bike helmet. It was a real pinch-me moment.”

Ian feels Port Erin, once considered a backwater, is beginning to change. But then he feels positive about the island as a whole. “I don’t understand why it isn’t flooded [with visitors],” he says. “It has amazing potential.”

Getting there and around

Foot-passenger returns on the Liverpool-Douglas ferry start from £45pp; journey time 2hrs 45mins (08722 992992; steam-packet.com). The island is served by flights from many UK airports including Heathrow, Birmingham and Manchester (airport.im).

Buses run year-round; heritage railways operate mid-March to late-October. Go Cards offer unlimited island-wide travel, valid for one to seven days; the five-day Go Explore Heritage card, which includes entrance to National Heritage sites, costs £67pp (01624 662525; iombusandrail.im).

Where to stay

Sarah Baxter was a guest of The Mannin (01624 602555; manninhotel.im), a traditional hotel in Douglas with B&B doubles from £105pn, and Riverside Cottage (01624 830200; islandescapes.im), a four-bed home in Glen Chass, near Port Erin; from £710/£1,093 for three nights/a week.

See visitisleofman.com for more information.

