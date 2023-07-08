Old-fashioned elderflower cordial is the flavour of our British summers – these brands do it best

Cordial relations: recommended levels of dilution can vary wildly, from a 1:4 cordial-to-water ratio to 1:15

The flavour of the British summer might be strawberries, Pimm’s, a 99 on the beach, or it might be… elderflower cordial. Sweet enough for children, sophisticated enough for ­drivers, it is the all-purpose soft drink of summer.

This year, it’s also the base of the ­season’s most talked-about cocktail, the Hugo. Allegedly originating when a bartender from South Tyrol visited H’ugo’s Pizza-Bar-Lounge in Munich, it’s a mix of elderflower cordial and mint leaves topped up with prosecco and finished with a splash of soda water. Sometimes it’s bolstered with gin or elderflower liqueur, especially (quelle surprise) in recipes sponsored by drinks manufacturers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But, for all that elderflower cordial feels so entrenched in our culture, it’s more of a northern European tradition than British, and even there the homemade stuff was often lightly fermented, like Romanian sur de soc, which is left to sit in the sun until it bubbles. Over here, Mrs Beeton used elderflower water – a distillation that was available from the chemist until the middle of last century – for skincare, but has no recipe for ­cordial, nor does late-Victorian cookery writer Agnes Marshall, or the Georgian Hannah Glasse. Even the encyclopaedic Oxford Companion to Food, first ­published in 1999, mentions elderberry cordial but not elderflower.

It seems to have had more impact in the UK as an unashamedly alcoholic drink. Glasse lists a recipe for ­elderflower wine “very like Fontineac” (Frontignac, a perfumed white wine), while 17th-century diarist and foodie John Evelyn notes, “small ale in which Elder flowers have been infused is esteemed by many so salubrious that this is to be had in most of the eatinghouses about our town”. Not much change there, then.

Elderflower cordial: the all-purpose soft drink of summer - getty

More recently, unless you made it yourself, elderflower cordial has been widely available only since the ­mid-1980s. Now the story does get to be terribly English, as it was Lord John Manners, uncle to the present Duke of Rutland, who took his wife Mary’s ­recipe and started producing it ­commercially. He named it after the farm, Belvoir, pronounced “beaver” (the ludicrous pronunciation of upper-class names being about as British as you can get). Belvoir Farm Elderflower Cordial is currently one of the best-selling brands, and still owned by the Manners family.

There are plenty of copycats now – elderflower cordials as well as ­elderflower-flavoured “waters” and “high juice” drinks. “Squash” seems to have been lost from the branded ­lexicon, with Robinsons and Ribena ditching the “S” word from their label. Only the supermarkets, bless them, power on with orange and blackcurrant squashes.

In any case, those flavoured waters, squashes and high-juice drinks rely on synthesised flavourings that are a long way from the simple steeped flowers that form the base of a proper ­elderflower cordial. I tried some of the “apple and elderflower” high-juice drinks and there is no way they would be mistaken for even the worst of the elderflower cordials.

Elderflower cordial is pricey stuff –double the price of the other “grown-up” favourite, lime juice cordial. So how can we cut back? Make your own, for sure, but I for one have missed the boat this year as the elderflowers are well and truly over. Instead, look at how much you need to make a glassful. ­Recommended levels of dilution vary wildly, from the standard one part cordial to four parts water, to Bottle Green’s one part cordial to 15 parts water. As long as the flavour doesn’t suffer, more ­concentrated ­cordials are a greener choice, using less fuel in transport. In terms of value, the less you have to put in the glass, the more you get out of the bottle.

Story continues

Elderflower cordial is pricey stuff, so making your own is a good idea - getty

With this in mind, I tried the ­elderflower cordials diluted as directed on the label. They all seemed about right in terms of flavour level, and the sugar content after dilution was mostly similar: between 10g and 12g for a 250ml glass – nearly a tablespoonful. Only the Ikea version was an outlier, at a whopping 25g per glass, or 2tbsp, and about the same as a glass of Coca-Cola.

It’s worth noting that ready-mixed ­sparkling elderflower cordial (AKA ­elderflower pressé) mostly comes in at more than 150 per cent the sugar level of its sister brand of cordial, so Belvoir and Bottle Green have 18.5g sugar per glass of pressé, but only 10.5g for a glass of cordial. A mystery, along with why it is called elderflower pressé when the elderflowers are steeped or distilled but definitely not pressed.

So cordial is, health-wise, a better choice than pressé. Then there is the price. With sparkling water coming in at around 20p a litre in the ­supermarkets, and the best-value ­elderflower cordial 51p a litre after dilution, that makes 71p a litre combined. Pressé price? Over £3 per litre for most brands.

Which brings me to that best-value elderflower. It’s not often that the best-tasting are also by some margin the cheapest. Bottle Green and Belvoir, take a bow. Both were quietly marvellous. How very British.

The value-for-money taste test

g

Lidl Deluxe Elderflower Cordial

£1.89 for 500ml (makes 2.5l = 68p/l)

Coarse tasting and too heavy on the citric acid. Odd floral perfume in the bottle and the mouth – more like cheap rose water.

Result: 1 out of 5

Ikea Dryck Flader

£2.95 for 495ml (makes 3.465l = 85p/l)

Twice the sugar of all the others. A syrupy consistency – very sweet and sherberty tasting, but with no elderflower flavour.

Result: 1 out of 5

M&S Elderflower Cordial

£3.25 for 500ml at Ocado (makes 2.5l = £1.30/l)

Incredibly confected, like boiled sweets. A whiff of pear drops to the nose. And no discernible elderflower.

Result: 1 out of 5

a

Blossom Cottage Elderflower Cordial

£2.75 for 500ml at Sainsbury’s (makes 2.5l = £1.10/l)

This one delivers barely any fragrance. It’s fine, but there is an unpleasant slightly soapy aftertaste.

Result: 2 out of 5

Waitrose Elderflower Cordial

£2.95 for 100ml (makes 2.5l = £1.18/l)

This has a slightly sweet and confected taste, but there is some genuine elderflower flavour in there.

Result: 3 out of 5

Bottle Green Elderflower Cordial

£4.05 for 500ml at Ocado (makes 8l = 51p/l)

Fragrant, mouth filling and not sweet. Not too dilute, despite the 1:15 ratio. Tangy – lots of citric acid, as well as fructose and flavourings.

Result: 4 out of 5

Belvoir Farm Elderflower Cordial

£4.50 for 500ml at Ocado (makes 5.5l = 82p/l)

Gloriously fragrant, and low in citric acid, so not sour. Tastes homemade, with a lovely aftertaste. Simple ingredients, no flavourings.

Result: 5 out of 5

More from Xanthe Clay: This own-brand supermarket hummus beats the rest for summer dipping