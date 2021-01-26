Some old familiar issues back on the table for Tay council

A variety of community groups and individuals will seek support from Tay council at Wednesday's meeting.

The packed agenda begins with a service pin presentation to volunteer firefighters, followed by a number of delegations.

The first one is by Patricia Michener, who wants to the township to consider a different approach to roadside mowing to help encourage pollinators to come to the area.

"In the past years, however, mowing has been taking place, so far as I’ve observed, three times a year," she writes. "The question is whether it might be reduced to perhaps once a year, in the fall. Sight-lines are important, and have to be maintained, but this should be compatible with less mowing. The result would be a win-win, increasing pollinator habitat while reducing carbon emissions and expense."

Then the baton will be handed to the Waubaushene Action Group (WAG) that hopes to convince council to purchase the Waubaushene Pines School and use it as a community space.

"We believe two promising options exist for the realization of a multi-purpose public centre in Waubaushene: the renovation of the existing Catholic School Building or an addition to the fire hall in Bridgeview Park," says the group's presentation.

The former Pine Street School is an existing structure that will likely require retrofitting to make an ideal home for the multi-purpose community space, says WAG, adding the building’s location along Waubaushene’s main street and proximity to the Veteran’s Memorial park playground, makes it easily accessible by township residents of all ages.

A third delegation is by Dan Travers, who wants to Keep Keewatin Home.

He and Fred Addis, curator for Friends of Keewatin, are requesting the township endorse this new initiative by designating the S.S. Keewatin as a historically significant structure in Tay.

Travers lists two reasons for this move.

"It would provide a public declaration by council, on behalf of the citizens of the township, many of whom have signed both petitions, that the S.S. Keewatin is historically significant and therefore worthy of local designation," he writes in his presentation. "Under the protections offered by local designation through the Ontario Heritage Act, it would require the owners of the ship to provide notification to council in the event that the ship is significantly altered or moved within or from Tay Township."

Council will also receive a presentation on an age-friendly community plan on how to make the township more accessible for seniors allowing them to age in place while living in affordable housing and being socially included through increased transportation and support services.

Council will also discuss the issue of council composition and the future of the ward system, as well as look at an updated open air burn permit and revisit council's previous decision around winter trail maintenance.

The meeting that begins at 7 p.m. can be viewed online or residents can call in at (705)999-0385 and enter meeting ID 836 2919 7656 for an audio-only version of the events.

Mehreen Shahid, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, OrilliaMatters.com

