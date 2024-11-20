Old Dominion wins 71-55 against Randolph-Macon

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Sean Durugordon's 17 points helped Old Dominion defeat Randolph-Macon 71-55 on Tuesday night.

Durugordon also had 10 rebounds for the Monarchs (2-3). Jaden Johnson added 13 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line while they also had five rebounds. R.J. Blakney had 10 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Keishawn Pulley Jr., who posted 12 points. Ty Showalter added 12 points for Randolph-Macon. Jabril Robinson finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

